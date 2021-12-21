Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The opening weekend of the Football League will include Tyrone's meeting with Monaghan, which is a repeat of this year's Ulster Final

Armagh will meet Dublin at Croke Park on day one of the Football League as the GAA's 2022 fixtures external-link confirmed an Easter Saturday Ulster SFC start.

Dublin will host Armagh on Saturday 29 January with Derry playing Down on the same day in their Division Two opener.

The opening league weekend sees All-Ireland SFC champions Tyrone hosting Monaghan and Mayo taking on Donegal.

The Red Hands will face Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC opener on 16 April with the final taking place on 29 May.

Antrim will meet Cavan in the opening Ulster SFC quarter-final on 23 April with Donegal hosting Armagh the following day.

The next weekend sees Monaghan at home to Down on 30 April with Derry facing the winners of the Fermanagh v Tyrone tie on 1 May.

The Ulster semi-finals will take place on 8 and 15 May before the provincial decider two weeks later.

Donegal's league clash with Mayo on 30 January will be played at Markievicz Park in Sligo because of ongoing redevelopment work at Castlebar

Ulster SFC starts two weeks after league finals

With the inaugural Tailteann Cup beginning on 21 May if a preliminary round is required or a week later if not, the All-Ireland Football quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of 25/26 June with the semi-finals pencilled in for 9/10 July before the Sam Maguire Cup decider is played on 24 July.

The GAA's decision to opt for the split-season model means the Ulster Football Championship will start two weeks after the league finals in both hurling and football.

The opening day of Football League action on 29 January also includes the Division Three clash between Fermanagh and Antrim while ongoing work at Castlebar means that Mayo will host Donegal at Markievicz Park a day later.

Tyrone's opener with Monaghan on 30 January will be a repeat of this year's Ulster Final when the Red Hands edged a one-point victory despite the Farney men's stirring second-half comeback.

Cavan, astonishingly now in Division Four after the heady heights of their Ulster SFC triumph 13 months ago, face Leitrim in their league opener on 30 January.

Standout fixtures from round two of the Football League include Down's Division 2 clash with Galway on 5 February and Armagh's Division One derby with the All-Ireland champions a day later.

The opening weekend of February also sees the start of the Hurling League with Antrim facing a tough trip to Kilkenny before they host Dublin at Corrigan Park a week later.

Tyrone face return to Killarney

Big round-three contests in the Football League include Armagh's Division One meeting with Monaghan on 19 February and Donegal's trip to Kerry a day later.

With attractive games continuing to come thick and fast, Donegal host Tyrone in Ballybofey on Saturday 26 February as Down welcome Roscommon in Division Two on the same evening.

The 27 February action includes Mayo's game with Armagh, with Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon the venue on this occasion, plus Antrim hurlers taking on Waterford at Corrigan Park.

Tyrone's conclusion to their Division 1 round robin games sees them welcome Dublin to Healy Park on 12 March, host Mayo a week later in the repeat of this year's All-Ireland Final before travelling to Killarney on 27 March where they shipped six goals against the Kingdom in this year's league semi-final back in June.

The new split-season approach means that the average inter-county season length for each county has been reduced from 35 to 26 weeks.

All four provincial finals will be played on the weekend of 28/29 May with the Connacht and Ulster deciders on the Sunday.

The All-Ireland Hurling decider will take place on 17 July with the Tailteann Cup final scheduled for 9 July - the same weekend as the All-Ireland Football semi-finals - and the Joe McDonagh Cup, where Antrim are among the hopefuls after suffering relegation from the Liam McCarthy Cup this year, set to conclude on the first weekend in June.

All knockout championship games will be decided on the day - bar the All-Ireland Hurling and Football Finals which can go to replays.