Captain Cormac O'Doherty's free-taking helped Slaughtneil take control before Brendan Rogers' goal put the match to bed

Slaughtneil continued their dominance of the Ulster Club Hurling Championship with a 1-14 to 0-10 win over Ballycran in Sunday's final at Corrigan Park.

The holders started slowly as Cran led 0-3 to 0-1 but a run of four straight scores just before half-time helped lead Slaughtneil 0-9 to 0-6.

Free-taker Cormac O'Doherty's seventh point extended Slaughtneil's lead to five eight minutes in the second half.

Brendan Rogers' 50th-minute goal ended any slim hopes of a Ballycran comeback.

Ballycran were the last team to beat Slaughtneil in the Ulster Championship by dint of their semi-final win in 2018 but once the Derry champions took control in the second quarter, a repeat never looked on.

The Down champions only managed two points from play in the 65 minutes of action as Slaughtneil won their fourth of the last five provincial championships.

Slaughtneil will now hope to make an impact in the All-Ireland series after losing a couple of tight semi-finals in recent years.

Meehaul McGrath excelled in a dominant Slaughtneil half-back line

Slaughtneil's half-backs dominate

Ballycran made a promising start as Stuart Martin's superb sideline cut gave them an immediate lead which was extended to 0-3 to 0-1 by the 11th minute following frees from Phelim Savage and Conor Woods.

After points from Chrissy McKaigue and O'Doherty, with his only score from play, got Slaughtneil on terms by the 14th minute, a second long-range Woods tree restored Cran's advantage but that was the last time they led.

As Slaughtneil's half-back dominance, exemplified by Meehaul McGrath's brilliance, began to become the key theme, two successive O'Doherty frees, including one from 85 metres, put the holders ahead by the 22nd minute.

Phelim Savage did level matters a minute later but Shane McGuigan's second point of the first half started a run of four unanswered points as both Slaughtneil's physicality and their running game began to prove too much for the Down champions.

Ballycran finally managed a point from play in first-half injury-time as Michael Hughes fired over to cut the margin to 0-9 to 0-6 but while there was only a puck of the ball between the sides, it was already looking ominous for the Ards Peninsula men.

The third quarter saw only four points but three of them came from Slaughtneil as they extended their lead to 0-12 to 0-7 by the water break.

Rogers, by now operating at full-forward, had scored Slaughtneil's 12th point with a beauty from play and it was his goal that put the match to bed as he fielded a high ball from skipper O'Doherty, beat two challenges and then lashed a low shot past Stephen Keith.

With the outcome decided, Ballycran finished with 14 men after Gerard Hughes picked up a second yellow card for a dangerous pull as Slaughtneil's vocal supporters were already celebrating at Corrigan Park.

Slaughtneil will face either Limerick club Kilmallock or Waterford champions Ballygunner in the All-Ireland semi-final on 23 January

Kilmallock or Ballygunner next for Slaughtneil

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane said he delighted his side had "got over the line" after two games in a week following their victory over Dunloy last Sunday.

McShane said he was "confident" Rogers would "get in there for a goal" after his move to full-forward.

"We put him in there to try and get quick ball to him and that he would get a run at them," said the Slaughtneil boss.

The Ulster champions now await the winners of the 9 January Munster Final between Limerick club Kilmallock and Waterford outfit Ballygunner with the All-Ireland semi-final scheduled for two weeks later.

"That's where we want to be at the top table," added McShane.

"The last day in an All-Ireland semi-final we put up a great show against Ballyhale but we have to go one step further.

"We'll celebrate tonight and tomorrow and then we'll get back to work."

Goalscorer Rogers picked up a dead leg while scoring his goal and was noticeably limping after Sunday's game as he had an icepack on but insisted that he would be fit for the All-Ireland semi-final.