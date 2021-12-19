Ryan McEvoy was excellent for Kilcoo, who will face Derrygonnelly in the decider

Kilcoo are through to the Ulster Club Football Final after they overcame Glen 1-11 to 0-11 after extra-time in the semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

The sides were level at half-time and full-time in a game in which scoring chances were few and far between.

The Derry champions edged ahead for the first time in extra time before Jerome Johnston hit a brilliant goal, pouncing on a poor Glen kick-out.

The holders will face Derrygonnelly Harps in next month's final.

In a tight and cagey game, mistakes were always going to be costly and so it proved as Glen goalkeeper's Conlann Bradley's kick-out was gobbled up by Kilcoo, allowing Johnston to pick his spot and rifle an unstoppable shot high into the net when a point would have levelled the scores.

Johnston's goal put Kilcoo two points up and the Down kingpins stretched their lead to four, from which point Glen were unable to claw back as the holders marched on to another provincial decider, where they will meet first-time finalists Derrygonnelly of Fermanagh, who beat Clann Eireann on Saturday.

Much of the pre-game discussion revolved around the much-anticipated tactical battle between Kilcoo boss Mickey Moran and Glen's Malachy O'Rourke, two vastly-experienced managers.

The added sub-plot centred on Moran, of course, the Maghera man tasked with ending Glen's debut provincial campaign. He did just that as he guided Kilcoo to the last hurdle of their title defence.

Both sides looked thoroughly impressive in the quarter-finals with Glen - regarded by many as tournament favourites despite their inexperience in this arena - comfortably dispatching Monaghan's Scotstown and Kilcoo hammering Cavan champions Ramor United, but scoring chances proved to be much more sporadic in misty conditions under the lights in Armagh.

Cagey first-half

Conor Glass (left) put Glen ahead for the first time with an extra-time free, but that score sparked Kilcoo into life

While the first half was low-scoring, it served up an intense tactical battle with both sides getting men behind the ball with the other in possession.

Glen dominated possession in the opening five minutes and should have got off the mark when Conor McDevitt - a late replacement for Conor Convery - charged forward only to shoot wide.

Kilcoo, patient on the ball, were more efficient with the early chances as Ryan Johnston clipped a nice score over the bar with his weaker left foot before Paul Devlin doubled the lead with a free.

On 11 minutes, the Watty Graham's outfit registered their first score courtesy of Emmett Bradley's free before his midfield partner Conor Glass produced the highlight of the first half with a thunderous effort from play after tenacious work from skipper Conor Carville to bring Glen back to within one after Dylan Ward's score.

Kilcoo restored their two-point advantage from the boot of goalkeeper Niall Kane from a 45, but Glen were allowed to get themselves back on level terms at the break through two Danny Tallon frees.

With space and goal chances at a premium, the hope was that the game would open up in the second half, and Kilcoo laid down a nearly marker through Miceal Rooney, who burst down the left side to send a fine kick over the bar.

But while Paul Devlin split the posts for his second free, Glen refused to lie down as Paul Gunning registered his first point from a free before Tiarnan Flanagan's excellent effort from play restored parity.

It is the end of the road for Glen, who have enjoyed a memorable year after securing their first Derry SFC title

The great teams always respond strongly, though, and that's exactly what Kilcoo did as Shealin Johnston put the burners on to breeze past Ethan Doherty before nudging the Down champions back in front.

With Glen conceding more turnovers, Kilcoo steadily gathered momentum, and while Conor Laverty kicked wide before seeing another effort come back off the bar, Ceilum Docherty combined wonderfully with Aaron Branagan before stretching the Magpies' lead to two at the end of a fluid counter-attack, although Jerome Johnston kicked a wide from play.

Coming up against a compact Kilcoo defence, Glen had struggled to create scoring opportunities for much of the second half, but they managed to notch two crucial points in the closing minutes through Danny Tallon and Emmett Bradley to level at eight points apiece with three minutes left.

Locked together after the regulation 60 minutes, Glen finally got their noses in front when Glass sent a free over, but that only served to prompt a decisive response from Kilcoo as Johnston found the back of the net before the excellent Miceal Rooney and Shealin Johnston widened the gap to four.

Glen kicked another two frees but they were unable to carve out a clear-cut goal chance, allowing Kilcoo to progress and give themselves the chance to prolong their stay at the Ulster summit.