McMahon has been a serial All-Ireland winner with Dublin

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Philly McMahon has ended his incredible career with Dublin.

The 34-year-old has retired from intercounty football after a career that also included 11 Leinster titles, six National League successes and two All-Stars.

With his club, Ballymun Kickhams, he has also won two Dublin Senior Football titles and a Leinster title.

"It has been an incredible journey, one I will never forget," he said.

"The managers Paul Caffrey, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell, who all believed in me - thank you!

"To my teammates, the battles, the wins, the losses and special friendships that have been forged forever - thank you!

"You gave me a purpose in life, to use sport as a platform to help others that are struggling in life, like my brother John did. You have helped me keep his name alive."

He added: "It has been an honour to represent my club, wearing the sky blue jersey, I hope I made you proud."