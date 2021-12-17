Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Chrissy McKaigue knows full well about Glen's ability following last month's Derry Football Final

AIB Ulster Club Championship semi-final: Glen (Derry) v Kilcoo (Down) Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 19 December Throw-in: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Match report and match highlights online

Slaughtneil dual star Chrissy McKaigue believes Glen will edge out Kilcoo in Sunday's much anticipated Ulster Club Football semi-final clash in Armagh.

Having been on the receiving end of Glen in the Derry Final, McKaigue says Malachy O'Rourke's side are "operating at a level that is scary".

"Malachy and Ryan Porter have them going incredibly well," adds McKaigue.

"The only thing is they are playing against seasoned campaigners, the reigning Ulster champions.

"I do firmly believe that Kilcoo and Glen in another (competition] structure could be in an All-Ireland Final - never mind a provincial semi-final.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Kilcoo take them done the stretch and might nip them.

"But I've got to be honest in that I see it as Glen being just about favourites because, some of the players, and the way they are playing as a collective, is absolutely awesome."

Maghera man Mickey Moran will aim to guide Kilcoo to victory over his native Glen club

Mickey Moran factor

In the build-up to the semi-final, the Mickey Moran factor inevitably has been prominent in the chatter as the Kilcoo boss and Maghera man aims to down his native Glen club.

And with Moran being assisted by former Derry and Ballinderry star Conleith Gilligan, it's safe to assume the Kilcoo management know plenty about O'Rourke's side.

As ever the wily Glen manager is talking up the opposition as Sunday's game approaches.

"They have massive experience compared to ourselves. That's a big advantage for them but I suppose we've got freshness coming in," says O'Rourke.

"We're testing ourselves out here. We go out to see how far we can go. Kilcoo's a massive test but we're delighted to be there and we'll give it our best shot."

What will be Kilcoo's tactics?

The big question going into the game is how tactically Kilcoo will approach the game.

Will they adopt the St Eunan's template and attempt to totally strangle Glen or feel that that may inhibit their own attacking instincts by pulling too many men behind the ball.

It made for an awful contest in Letterkenny but St Eunan's tactics totally frustrated Glen and left Ciaran McFaul admitting afterwards that the Derry champions had "robbed" Rory Kavanagh's men.

In contrast, Scotstown attempted to adopt a more attacking approach at Celtic Park but that only allowed the likes of centre half-back McFaul to again bomb forward in the sensational way he had in the Derry final against Slaughtneil.

Back in the All-Ireland Club Final against Corofin in early 2020, Kilcoo seemed to fall into the trap of attempting to stop the Galway men from playing rather than concentrating on their own offensive strategy.

Mixing and matching be represent Kilcoo's best strategy in the hope of fully utilising the likes of in-form Ryan McEvoy and Jerome Johnston, who hit two goals in a man-of-the-match display in the 3-13 to 1-8 outclassing of Ramor United.

Conall Jones is part of a Derrygonnelly side which has plenty of Ulster Club and inter-county experience

AIB Ulster Club Championship semi-final: Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) v Clann Eireann (Armagh) Venue: Kingspan Breffni, Cavan Date: Saturday, 18 December Throw-in: 18:30 GMT Coverage: Match report and match highlights online

Saturday's semi-final almost as intriguing

Saturday's semi-final in Cavan is almost equally as fascinating as Derrygonnelly and Clann Eireann meet up after both appeared dead and buried in their quarter-finals.

The Fermanagh championships needed a monster free from Conall Jones to bring their clash with Dromore to extra time before the same player's series of scores saw them take control during the 20 further minutes of football.

Similarly, Tiernan Kelly's had to nail a long-range free to ensure extra time at Corrigan Park against a Creggan side who led by seven points early in the second half.

"That first half wouldn't even win you a county league game let alone an Ulster Championship," said Kelly on Clann Eireann's first-half struggles in west Belfast.

However manager Tommy Coleman's decision at half-time to abandon a failing and negative defensive system proved vital as going man for man saw the Armagh champions roar back into the contest.

Once again, the tactics at Kingspan Breffni on Saturday night could prove the difference between winning and losing as both clubs chase a prized place in the provincial decider.

With Derrygonnelly having dominated the Fermanagh championship in recent years, they have loads of experience at Ulster level and their players with inter-county game time include the Jones brothers Conall and Ryan Jones plus Tiernan Daly, Mickey Jones, Declan Cassidy, Stephen McGullion and Eamon McHugh.

Allied to that experience, Derrygonnelly also have a physicality which Dromore struggled to deal with and that could be a factor against a relatively young Clann Eireann outfit.