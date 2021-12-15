McKenna Cup: Holders Tyrone grouped with Armagh and Cavan as pre-season competition returns
Holders Tyrone have been drawn in a group with Armagh and Cavan in the returning Dr McKenna Cup.
The trio make up Group B, with Antrim, Donegal and Down in Group A and Derry, Fermanagh and Monaghan in Group C.
The Red Hands beat Monaghan in the final of the inter-county pre-season trophy in January 2020 but were unable to defend it last year as it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The first round of fixtures will be played on Friday 7 January.
The second round will take place four days later, with the last of the group games being played on Saturday 15 January.
The semi-finals are scheduled for Tuesday 18 January, with the final due to played on Saturday 22 January.