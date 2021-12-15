Ladies National Football League: Dublin to open Division One title defence against Waterford
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Holders Dublin will begin the defence of their Ladies National Football League Division One title with a trip to Waterford on 13 February.
All-Ireland champions Meath, promoted from the second tier, face Cork in their Division 1B opener.
In Division 1A, Donegal take on Galway in their first game in a four-team group containing Mayo and Westmeath.
Two teams will qualify from each four-team division to contest the semi-finals on 19 March.
The Division One Final will take place on 10 April.
Meath and Dublin will renew their rivalry after this year's All-Ireland final - when the Royals beat the five-in-a-row chasing Dubs to win their first title - on 6 March.
Division 2A sees Kerry host Tipperary and Laois entertain Clare in the openers, while 2B is an all-Ulster group with Cavan v Monaghan and Ulster champions Armagh v Tyrone first up on 13 February.
Down host Roscommon in their opening Division 3A encounter with Antrim facing Derry in Division 4A. Fermanagh, relegated from Division 3, are also in that group, and they will kick off their 4A campaign with a trip to Leitrim.
The Division 2 semi-finals will be played on 19 March 19, with the semi-finals in Divisions 3 and 4 down for decision a day later.
The Division 3 and 4 Finals are scheduled for 3 April.
Ladies National Football League fixtures
Division 1A
Donegal v Galway (13 February)
Mayo v Westmeath (13 February)
Galway v Mayo (20 February)
Westmeath v Donegal (20 February)
Mayo v Donegal (6 March)
Westmeath v Galway (6 March)
Division 1B
Meath v Cork (13 February)
Waterford v Dublin (13 February)
Dublin v Cork (20 February)
Waterford v Meath (20 February)
Cork v Waterford (6 March)
Meath v Dublin (6 March)
Div 1 semi-finals: 19 March
Final: 10 April
Division 2A
Kerry v Tipperary (13 February)
Laois v Clare (13 February)
Laois v Tipperary (20 February)
Clare v Kerry (20 February)
Kerry v Laois (6 March)
Tipperary v Clare (6 March)
Division 2B
Cavan v Monaghan (13 February)
Armagh v Tyrone (13 February)
Tyrone v Monaghan (20 February)
Armagh v Cavan (20 February)
Cavan v Tyrone (6 March)
Monaghan v Armagh (6 March)
Div 2 semi-finals: 19 March
Final: 10 April
Division 3A
Down v Roscommon (13 February)
Sligo v Louth (13 February)
Sligo v Down (20 February)
Louth v Roscommon (20 February)
Down v Louth (6 March)
Roscommon v Sligo (6 March)
Division 3B
Wexford v Kildare (13 February)
Wicklow v Longford (13 February)
Wicklow v Wexford (20 February)
Longford v Kildare (20 February)
Wexford v Longford (6 March)
Kildare v Wicklow (6 March)
Div 3 semi-finals: 20 March
Final: 3 April
Division 4A
Leitrim v Fermanagh (13 February)
Antrim v Derry (13 February)
Derry v Leitrim (20 February)
Fermanagh v Antrim (20 February)
Derry v Fermanagh (6 March)
Antrim v Leitrim (6 March)
Division 4B
Offaly v Carlow (13 February)
Limerick v London (13 February)
Limerick v Offaly (20 February)
Carlow v London (20 February)
Carlow v Limerick (6 March)
Offaly v London (6 March)
Div 4 semi-finals: 20 March
Final: 3 April