Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

All-Ireland champions Meath will open their Division 1B campaign against Cork

Holders Dublin will begin the defence of their Ladies National Football League Division One title with a trip to Waterford on 13 February.

All-Ireland champions Meath, promoted from the second tier, face Cork in their Division 1B opener.

In Division 1A, Donegal take on Galway in their first game in a four-team group containing Mayo and Westmeath.

Two teams will qualify from each four-team division to contest the semi-finals on 19 March.

The Division One Final will take place on 10 April.

Meath and Dublin will renew their rivalry after this year's All-Ireland final - when the Royals beat the five-in-a-row chasing Dubs to win their first title - on 6 March.

Division 2A sees Kerry host Tipperary and Laois entertain Clare in the openers, while 2B is an all-Ulster group with Cavan v Monaghan and Ulster champions Armagh v Tyrone first up on 13 February.

Down host Roscommon in their opening Division 3A encounter with Antrim facing Derry in Division 4A. Fermanagh, relegated from Division 3, are also in that group, and they will kick off their 4A campaign with a trip to Leitrim.

The Division 2 semi-finals will be played on 19 March 19, with the semi-finals in Divisions 3 and 4 down for decision a day later.

The Division 3 and 4 Finals are scheduled for 3 April.

Ladies National Football League fixtures

Division 1A

Donegal v Galway (13 February)

Mayo v Westmeath (13 February)

Galway v Mayo (20 February)

Westmeath v Donegal (20 February)

Mayo v Donegal (6 March)

Westmeath v Galway (6 March)

Division 1B

Meath v Cork (13 February)

Waterford v Dublin (13 February)

Dublin v Cork (20 February)

Waterford v Meath (20 February)

Cork v Waterford (6 March)

Meath v Dublin (6 March)

Div 1 semi-finals: 19 March

Final: 10 April

Division 2A

Kerry v Tipperary (13 February)

Laois v Clare (13 February)

Laois v Tipperary (20 February)

Clare v Kerry (20 February)

Kerry v Laois (6 March)

Tipperary v Clare (6 March)

Division 2B

Cavan v Monaghan (13 February)

Armagh v Tyrone (13 February)

Tyrone v Monaghan (20 February)

Armagh v Cavan (20 February)

Cavan v Tyrone (6 March)

Monaghan v Armagh (6 March)

Div 2 semi-finals: 19 March

Final: 10 April

Division 3A

Down v Roscommon (13 February)

Sligo v Louth (13 February)

Sligo v Down (20 February)

Louth v Roscommon (20 February)

Down v Louth (6 March)

Roscommon v Sligo (6 March)

Division 3B

Wexford v Kildare (13 February)

Wicklow v Longford (13 February)

Wicklow v Wexford (20 February)

Longford v Kildare (20 February)

Wexford v Longford (6 March)

Kildare v Wicklow (6 March)

Div 3 semi-finals: 20 March

Final: 3 April

Division 4A

Leitrim v Fermanagh (13 February)

Antrim v Derry (13 February)

Derry v Leitrim (20 February)

Fermanagh v Antrim (20 February)

Derry v Fermanagh (6 March)

Antrim v Leitrim (6 March)

Division 4B

Offaly v Carlow (13 February)

Limerick v London (13 February)

Limerick v Offaly (20 February)

Carlow v London (20 February)

Carlow v Limerick (6 March)

Offaly v London (6 March)

Div 4 semi-finals: 20 March

Final: 3 April