Brendan Rogers hit 1-3 in the third quarter to drive Derry champions Slaughtneil to another Ulster Club Hurling Final with a 1-18 to 0-14 win over Dunloy at the Athletic Grounds.

Aided by five Cormac O'Doherty frees, the wind-assisted Emmet's to led 0-9 to 0-6 at half time.

That advantage was stretched to seven by the end of the third quarter after a brilliant scoring burst from Rogers.

Slaughtneil will face Down kingpins Ballycran in next week's decider.

When the sides met in the 2019 final, Slaughtneil simply proved too strong as they ran out eight-point winners, but there had been concerns over the talismanic O'Doherty's fitness in the build-up to Sunday's game having suffered a shoulder injury in the county final win over Kevin Lynch's Dungiven in October.

But O'Doherty managed to make a full recovery and typically played a key role as he split the posts from placed balls on five occasions to help Slaughtneil lead by three at the break.

That came after a relatively sluggish start by the Derry side with captain Paul Shiels and Keelan Molloy raising early white flags to get Dunloy up and running.

O'Doherty's first free and Chrissy McKaigue's point pegged the Cuchullains back, however, and while Deaglan Smith replied for Gregory O'Kane's side, that proved to be their last score for 20 minutes as Slaughtneil assumed command under the lights in Armagh.

Michael McShane's holders surged into a six-point lead by hitting seven unanswered scores either side of the first-half water break, four of which came courtesy of O'Doherty's devastating free-taking accuracy.

Dunloy dug deep, however, and hit the last three scores of an absorbing first half with two coming from the impressive Eoin O'Neill in the half-forward line.

Rogers takes centre stage

The Antrim club, whose last provincial triumph came back in 2009, started the second half strongly and managed to reduce the deficit to one before Rogers took centre stage.

First, he managed to split the posts from the right wing after being found by Jerome McGuigan, which was swiftly followed by another unerring O'Doherty free.

Rogers then pounced to score the game's only goal, firing home from close range after Dunloy keeper Ryan Elliott had done well to deny Brian Cassidy.

With confidence coursing through his veins, Rogers sent another two missiles over the bar - the second a superb strike from distance after riding a robust challenge from Aaron Crawford - to put Slaughtneil seven up at the second drinks break.

The Derry club's lead proved insurmountable for Dunloy, who managed to reduce the arrears to four before O'Doherty, Jack Cassidy and Meehaul McGrath wrapped up a well-deserved Slaughtneil win and brought some much-needed joy to their travelling supporters after the camogs' defeat by Oulart-The Ballagh in Meath earlier on Sunday.

Slaughtneil will hope to secure their fourth provincial crown in five years when they take on 2018 beaten finalists Ballycran on 19 December.