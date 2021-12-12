Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Slaughtneil's hopes of regaining their All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship crown were ended as they fell to a 2-15 to 1-11 semi-final defeat by Oulart-The Ballagh.

The Wexford side stormed into an early eight-point lead and held a commanding 2-10 to 0-6 advantage at half time.

Therese Mellon's goal early in the second half sparked hopes of a Slaughtneil revival in Ashbourne.

But Oulart-The Ballagh held firm and saw the game out to win by seven.

Oulart, who claimed their seventh Leinster title last week, set down an early marker as they stormed into an eight-point lead inside the opening eight minutes, raising five white flags before Una Leacy fired low into Jolene Bradley's net after being teed up by Shelley Kehoe.

That left Slaughtneil with it all to do, but they responded strongly, hitting an unanswered 0-5 as joint-captain Tina Bradley came to the fore with two frees and a point from play.

Unfortunately for the Derry club, their resurgence was halted when Oulart knocked over their sixth point before notching their second goal, Shelley Kehoe's free hitting Louise Dougan's hurl and ending up in Bradley's goal.

The impressive Una Leacy also had the chance to score her second first-half goal but struck the post after a turnover in the Slaughtneil defence.

Oulart led by 10 at the midway mark but the Ulster champions came out firing with Mellon finding Lauren Sinnott's top corner with a superb shot from distance.

An Orla McNeill score reduced the deficit to six but Oulart were not to be denied, increasing their advantage back to nine with Ursula Jacob and Shelley Kehoe both hitting fine points from play to help leave the score at 2-14 to 1-11 at the second-half water break.

From there, Slaughtneil continued to battle, with Louise Dougan and Tina Bradley both scoring frees before Orla McNeill's point from play.

However, the Derry side - who clinched three successive All-Ireland titles between 2017 and 2019 - were unable to break down a stubborn and well-organised Oulart defence in their search for a goal as the Wexford outfit saw out a deserved seven-point victory.

Oulart, aiming to land their third title and first since 2015, will face holders Sarsfields of Galway in next week's decider at Nowlan Park as the pandemic-affected 2020 campaign finally reaches its conclusion.