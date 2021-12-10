Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone's Kieran McGeary was nominated for the award along with Conor Meyler and Lee Keegan

Tyrone's Kieran McGeary has been named the GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year for 2021.

The Pomeroy man played a leading role in the Red Hands winning the All-Ireland title, which they did by beating Mayo in September's final.

His county team-mate Conor Meyler and Mayo's Lee Keegan were also on the shortlist for the award.

McGeary and Meyler were two of eight Tyrone players named as All Stars on Friday evening.

The All-Ireland-winning squad had no less than 15 nominations for the football awards, with captain Padraig Hampsey, goalkeeper Niall Morgan, McGeary, Conor Meyler, Peter Harte, Brian Kennedy, Niall Sludden and Darren McCurry being named.

It was a first All Star award for the majority of Tyrone's winners aside from Hampsey and Harte, who were picking up their second prize.

Mayo's Lee Keegan and Kerry's Tom O'Sullivan were the non-Tyrone representatives in the defensive ranks. Kerry brothers Paudie and David Clifford were named as Mayo duo Matthew Ruane and Ryan O'Donoghue and Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny completed the winners.

McGeary rewarded for fine campaign

Led by joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, Tyrone overcame a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp to lift the Sam Maguire for a fourth time.

Handpicked by Logan and Dooher six years ago to captain the Under-21 side that claimed All-Ireland glory, McGeary's all-action style was a big factor in driving the Red Hands on to All-Ireland glory.

The 27-year-old joins Tyrone legends Peter Canavan, Stephen O'Neill, and Sean Canavan in being awarded the top individual prize in football.

"I'm absolutely delighted. I can't believe it. It just tops off the year that we've had as a team," said McGeary.

"I always look at the collective. Every player, from one to 35, deserve an All Star and I am delighted for the boys who have been selected tonight.

"I'm absolutely delighted to top off the year with how it has been and let's hope 2022 brings as much success as this year has brought."

McGeary was nominated for Player of the Year alongside Tyrone team-mate Conor Meyler

Tyrone's All-Ireland success seemed unlikely in June after a heavy defeat by Kerry in the National League but the Red Hands regrouped, battled to the Ulster Championship before winning the All-Ireland.

"I know myself, I have put in the work during the lockdowns. I remember doing running blocks on my own, thinking 'why am I doing this?'," added McGeary.

"When you reap the success after a while you understand why you do it and work so hard.

"The respect that I have for every single one of the players. Any time we went out onto the pitch, the laughter we had, the joy we had, the success we had, the failure we had.

"I keep looking back at those nights when nobody wanted to train and things were tough, we got through it together.

"There has been loads of success, it is hard to pinpoint one thing but the journey I have had with the lads means 2021 will be a year to remember."

Oisin Mullian was named Young Footballer of the Year award after impressing for Mato, beating Galway's Matthew Tierney and Tyrone's Darragh Canavan to the award.

As expected, Limerick dominated Hurling's All Star team of the Year with all but three spots taken by the All-Ireland winners - including Cian Lynch, who was named Hurler of the Year for the second time, and fellow nominees Sean Finn and Kyle Hayes.

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy, Waterford defender Conor Prunty and Clare forward Tony Kelly were the non-Limerick representatives.

Eoin Cody was named Young Hurler of the Year after an impressive campaign with Kilkenny.