Captain Declan Hannon is among the 12 Limerick players to win Hurling All-Stars

All-Ireland champions Limerick have earned a record 12 Hurling All-Stars as Cork become the first beaten finalists not to earn a single award.

Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, full-back Dan Morrissey and corner-forward Aaron Gillane are the only Limerick All-Ireland final starters to miss out.

Kilkenny keeper Eoin Murphy, Waterford's Conor Prunty and Clare's Tony Kelly also make the selection.

Nine Cork players received nominations for the awards.

Limerick defeated Cork 3-32 to 1-22 in the All-Ireland decider in August as the team emphasised their credentials as one of the best sides ever by retaining the Liam McCarthy Cup for the first time in the county's history.

The Treaty County's haul of 12 beats the previous record of nine which Limerick and Kilkenny held in hurling with Dublin and Kerry also previously winning the same amount of football All-Stars.

The half-backs, midfield and half-forwards are completely comprised of Limerick players which include team captain Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey.

PWC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Team

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny); Sean Finn (Limerick), Conor Prunty (Waterford), Barry Nash (Limerick); Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Limerick); William O'Donoghue (Limerick), Darragh O'Donovan (Limerick); Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Limerick); Tony Kelly (Clare), Seamus Flanagan (Limerick), Peter Casey (Limerick).