Paddy McGrath helped Donegal to their second All-Ireland success in 2012

Donegal 2012 All-Ireland winner Paddy McGrath has retired from inter-county football following a 12-year career.

The 32-year-old Ardara defender has confirmed that he will not be returning to Declan Bonner's squad for the 2022 season.

McGrath won one All-Ireland, five Ulster titles and two Division Two medals as part of the Donegal squad.

He was also an All-Star nominee in 2012 following a string of top performances as Donegal lifted Sam Maguire.

That triumph was only the second time his county won the All-Ireland.

McGrath's final two seasons were disrupted by a string of injuries, most notably when he suffered a torn cruciate in the 2019 Super 8s defeat to Mayo.

"To have played for Donegal just once, I never would have imagined that as a wee fella growing up," McGrath told the Donegal News.

"But to have had 12 years and some medals to go along with it, it's been amazing.

"The friends made and just the honour of wearing my county's colours, it's the stuff of dreams."