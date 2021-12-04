Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tina Bradley hit 1-6 for Slaughtneil in their triumph at Maghera

Slaughtneil earned a fifth straight Ulster Club Camogie title as they beat Loughgiel 1-12 to 0-8 in the replay of the rearranged 2020 decider.

Another tight game was expected after last week's 0-9 to 0-9 draw but Slaughtneil never surrendered control after Tina Bradley's first-half goal.

That strike helped Slaughtneil lead 1-3 to 0-4 at half-time at Maghera.

Bradley finished with 1-6 with Sinead Mellon also hitting four points from play for the defending champions.

Loughgiel had an over-reliance on Roisin McCormick's frees as she hit six of their points with Christine Laverty their only other scorer.

In a game played in wet and windy conditions, rucks were the order of the day for much of the contest as the sliothar got stuck in between feet on a sticky pitch.

Bradley's goal put the Derry club 1-3 to 0-2 up in the first half although two McCormick frees cut the margin to only two by the break.

Loughgiel will possibly look back on a missed goal chance for Racquel Murphy late in the first half as she failed to connect from pointblank range after winning a high ball with only Slaughtneil keeper Jolene Bradley to beat.

Slaughtneil increased their lead to four after the break thanks to two more Bradley points and a Mellon score from a tight angle with a McCormick free the only response.

As Slaughtneil continued to dominate, they then hit three of the next four scores to extend their lead to six by the 49th minute.

With Loughgiel's usual main goal threat Murphy having been replaced with just over 10 minutes left, the Antrim champions never looked like getting the three-pointer which could got them back into the contest and Cliona Mulholland was another Slaughtneil scorer late on as they completed their seven-point win.

The victory sets up an All-Ireland semi-final meeting next weekend with Leinster champions, Wexford side Oulart The Ballagh.