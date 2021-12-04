Derrygonnelly beat Dromore after extra-time to progress to the Ulster Club semi-final

Derrygonnelly progressed to the Ulster Club Football semi-finals with a surprise 1-16 to 0-13 win over Dromore after extra time at Carrickmore.

Conall Jones' last-gasp free ensured 20 additional minutes as the sides were 0-10 apiece and a Stephen McGullion goal late in extra time sealed Harps' win.

Derrygonnelly performed heroics to survive in normal time after having Declan Cassidy sent off on 40 minutes.

But they dominated extra time as McGullion's goal came in injury time.

After winning the ultra competitive Tyrone championship, Dromore were favourites to advance to a semi-final meeting with Creggan or Clann Eireann, but Derrygonnelly tore up that script as just as they had when beating Trillick in a penalty shootout in the Ulster campaign two years ago.

Shane McGullion had them ahead inside ten seconds, but their approach was built on defensive solidity, as they dropped back with extra men in defence to frustrate the Red Hand title-holders.

Eoin McCusker pushed the Red Hand champions ahead in the fifth minute, and a couple of Emmet McNabb frees kept their noses in front, 0-4 to 0-3 ahead at the drinks break.

But the second quarter belonged to the Fermanagh men, who pushed on with a superb long range score from skipper Ryan Jones and an equally classy effort from experienced centre half-back Cassidy.

Derrygonnelly managed to take the game to extra time despite having Declan Cassidy (left) sent off

The loss of injured McNabb in the 23rd minute came as a heavy blow to the St Dympna's, who struggled to find ways through a packed rearguard, although Ronan McNabb Jnr did break through to bring a save from Jonathan McGurn.

A Conall Jones free sent the Fermanagh men in with a 0-7 to 0-4 interval lead, but once they got the wind in their backs, the Red Hand title-holders began to get their attacking game going.

Dromore got the wind in their backs and in their sails as they reeled off three scores, with McCusker bringing them level in the 43rd minute.

Gary McKenna had just regained the lead for Derrygonnelly when they lost defender Cassidy to a second yellow card, but they closed ranks to squeeze their opponents, and hold on to the lead until the 59th minute, when defender Colm O'Neill brought Dromore level.

Andrew McGrath's stoppage-time score pushed the St Dympna's into the lead, but Conall Jones rescued his side with the last kick of the game, a long range free into the wind to tie it up at 0-10 each.

And Jones bombed over three more missiles before being dismissed on a second booking. By then his job was done, and with Dromore also finishing on 14 men, following Colm O'Neill's double yellow, Derrygonnelly had control.

They refused to allow their opponents a foothold as they defended a four points lead, and put the icing on the cake in added time as Stephen McGullion punched home the only goal of the game.