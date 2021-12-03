Derrygonnelly GAA: Ronan McGovern on winning the Fermanagh SFC title

Ulster Club SFC quarter-final: Dromore v Derrygonnelly Harps Venue: Carrickmore Date: Saturday, 4 December Throw-in: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

Three years before his untimely death, Damian McGovern watched his two youngest sons win an Under-10 football tournament in Fermanagh and dared to dream about all three of his boys playing on a Fermanagh championship-winning Derrygonnelly team a decade later.

The plan would be this. He would manage a Harps team featuring Gavin, Rian and Ronan, then aged 12, 11 and nine, to win the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship with mum Leeanne and daughter Niamh watching on as their number one fans.

He posted this family photograph (above) and his prediction on Facebook in 2012. It was a lovely thought to hold on to.

But it was an image that came to be associated with family tragedy in October 2015 when Damian was tragically killed in a workplace accident, aged just 47.

Well-known throughout Fermanagh and beyond as an undertaker, publican, and stalwart of Derrygonnelly Harps, the parish of Botha was numb with shock and grief at the loss of such a titan. At the heart of it all was his devastated family.

A lot has happened since, and the club suffered another blow this summer when Peter Jones, father of current players Aaron and Leigh, drowned in nearby Lough Melvin.

Yet there is a heart-warming tale to tell here because on Sunday, 21 November 2021, Damian's grand plan was realised - albeit a year ahead of schedule.

All three of his sons played their part as Derrygonnelly won a sixth Fermanagh SFC title in seven years to set up Saturday's Ulster Club quarter-final against Tyrone champions Dromore at Carrickmore.

The McGovern brothers with cousin Gareth after winning the Fermanagh SFC on 21 November (left to right: Ronan, Rian, Gareth, Gavin)

The appearance of Ronan, 18, was particularly poignant. He wants to share this story.

"When my Dad was involved in a tragic accident, it was the week before the county final was due to be played and it was a really emotional week for the club and our family," he says.

"The match was put back a week and then the seniors went out and won the championship. It was a real sweet victory.

"At the dinner dance a few months later one of the players, Ru Leonard, came up to me after he was presented with his medal.

"He said: 'Here lad, I know you've been through a tough time. Take this medal. I hope it means something to you. I hope it can push you on and inspire you'.

"I said I would give it back to him some day when I won my own… and now I have."

'That's the sort of thing this club is built on'

For six years, Ronan held on to Ruairi Leonard's medal without anyone knowing about it or the promise they had shared.

Not even his mother Leeanne was thinking about it in the aftermath of the win over Enniskillen Gaels less than a fortnight ago - but Ronan certainly hadn't forgotten.

He carried the medal in his kit bag and after joining his brothers Gavin and Rian as a second-half substitute in the 2-8 to 0-5 victory, he rushed back into the changing-rooms at Brewster Park after the final whistle to collect it.

He met Derrygonnelly captain Ryan Jones on the way out.

"He was lifting his speech. I was lifting the medal!

"There was not too many people knew I had the medal. I had it for six years and I really told no-one about it.

"It was nice to have and take out and look at it the odd time to inspire me to go on and win my own.

"It was emotional. I gave it to Ru afterwards on the pitch and we had a big hug."

No-one was more surprised or touched than Ruairi Leonard himself, when he saw Ronan running towards him.

"After the match I was about to head home but my daughter, Holly, wanted to get down onto the pitch to celebrate. Ronan spotted me and came running over to me and handed me back the medal.

"He said something like 'I told you I would'.

"It was a special moment and the fact he remembered, it was just brilliant. The club has had a hard a time this year but that is the sort of thing this club is built on."

'Hopefully he would be proud'

Ronan is proud he got to make good on his secret promise to Ru and equally proud he and his brothers Gavin and Rian fulfilled their father's dreams for them to play and win with Derrygonnelly.

His medal from that Under-10 football tournament went in his father's coffin all those years ago but he and his brothers having been playing for their dad ever since.

"He always preached to us when we were younger that he wanted us to be winning senior championships with Derrygonnelly," Ronan said.

"When he put up the photograph he wrote 'Senior Championship winners 2022' with their manager and mascot, because Niamh was in the photo too.

"I did him one better. We won it the year before he thought we would.

"Hopefully he would be proud."