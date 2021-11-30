Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Barney Carr guided Down to the All-Ireland in 1960 and 1961 - the first time the Sam Maguire had crossed the Irish border

Down GAA has paid tribute to Barney Carr after the death of county's All-Ireland Football winning manager in 1960 and 1961.

Carr guided Down to their 1960 triumph as the Sam Maguire Cup crossed the Irish border for the first time.

His side repeated the feat in a year later as he led a management team which also included Maurice Hayes and Brian Denvir.

"We are saddened to learn today of the passing of Barney Carr," said Down.

The Down GAA statement said that he had been manager of our "iconic All-Ireland wining sides of 1960 and 1961", adding that he "gave a lifetime of service to St Peter's club in Warrenpoint and to his county as a player, team manager and administrator".

As a player, Carr won a Down senior football championship medal with Warrenpoint in 1943 and repeated that feat in 1948 and 1953.

He made his Down senior debut in 1944 when he helped the county win the Dr McKenna Cup.

After his playing career ended, his administrative skills saw him becoming involved in the Down county board.

In 1958, the Down board appointed Carr, Hayes and Denvir as the county's new senior selection team and Carr was named manager a year later.

Under the management trio, Down became famed for playing with great flair as they quickly landed successive All-Ireland titles by shocking Kerry 2-10 to 0-8 in the 1960 decider before edging out Offaly 3-6 to 2-8 in the final a year later.

After his county managerial stint ended, he continued to be heavily involved in the Warrenpoint club and there will be immense sadness within the St Peter's outfit and the wider GAA following news of his passing.