Slaughtneil and Loughgiel played out a tense 0-9 to 0-9 draw to take the rearranged 2020 Ulster Senior Club Camogie Championship Final to a replay.

The two sides will meet again on Saturday 4 December after they could not be separated in a hard-fought encounter in Ballymena.

However, referee Philip McDonald appeared to end the match early.

There were still two minutes of injury time to play when the final whistle blew, with Loughgiel on the attack.

Slaughtneil have beaten Loughgiel in each of the last four finals.

They looked to be edging towards a fifth consecutive Ulster title until Caitrin Dobbin hit a late equaliser to draw her side level.

Two quickfire points had put the holders 0-9 to 0-8 in front before Dobbin struck.

Loughgiel made a bright start to the match and went 0-4 to 0-1 ahead but Slaughtneil played their way into the match to lead 0-6 to 0-5 at the interval, with Dobbin firing wide with a good goal opportunity.

Tina Bradley grabbed four of those points and hit her fifth just after half-time to give them a two-point advantage for the first time in the match.

It was Dobbin who levelled the game at seven points each after an excellent save by Jolene Bradley denied Raquel Murphy from a goalscoring chance.

"From our point of view we though he [the referee] blew it up early," said Loughgiel manager PJ O'Mullan.

"At the water break he told me there was 15 to go and maybe two so I stopped my watch and started it again. When he blew up I looked down and it said 14:28 so you are looking at a half minute plus the two extra minutes.

"I am not sure what happened, maybe he read it wrong but - look - maybe the two teams deserve another day."

The venue for the final replay is still be confirmed.