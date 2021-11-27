Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone beat Monaghan at Croke Park to claim the Ulster Championship at the end of July

All-Ireland champions Tyrone will begin the defence of their Ulster title against Fermanagh in the preliminary round of the 2022 competition.

The winners of that fixture face Derry in the quarter-final, while last year's beaten finalists Monaghan will host Down.

Division one rivals Donegal and Armagh will meet with Antrim and Cavan facing in the other quarter-final.

The preliminary round is set for the weekend of 16/17 April.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo face a repeat of last year's Connacht showpiece as their provincial Championship begins with a home quarter-final against Galway.

Similarly Kerry face a repeat of the 2021 Munster final in next year's semi-final having been drawn to face Cork.

Dublin will meet the winner of Offaly v Wexford in a quarter-final as they go for a 12th straight Leinster title.

Tough opener for new Erne boss Donnelly

New Fermanagh boss Kieran Donnelly could scarcely have asked for a tougher assignment in what will be his first Championship fixture since replacing Ryan McMenamin at the helm of the Erne county.

"If you were coming in and were looking an easy spin of it for a while, Fermanagh didn't manage to get that," Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"I think it has further ramifications because if you're beaten in the provincial Championship and you're in division three or four you're heading into the Tailteann Cup and let's face it I don't think any of those teams down there want that.

"I suppose it's an opportunity for Kieran Donnelly to see where he's at and test himself against the best."

The winners of that fixture will face Derry, who came agonisingly close to defeating Donegal in a thrilling quarter-final this year only for a last-gasp Paddy McBrearty point sending Declan Bonner's side through.

Last year's finalists Tyrone and Monaghan are on the same side of the draw and would meet in the semi-final should they advance from their earlier matches, with Monaghan facing James McCartan in his second stint at Down manager in the last eight.

Armagh, who missed out on a place in this year's final in one of the great Ulster Championship games against Monaghan in July, face a Donegal side that has made nine of the last 11 provincial showpieces.

Ulster SFC 2022 draw

Preliminary round Fermanagh v Tyrone

Quarter-finals Donegal v Armagh Antrim v Cavan Monaghan v Down Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone