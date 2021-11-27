Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone beat Monaghan at Croke Park to claim the Ulster Championship at the end of July

All-Ireland champions Tyrone will begin the defence of their Ulster title against Fermanagh in the preliminary round of the 2022 competition.

The winners of that fixture face Derry in the quarter-final, while last year's beaten finalists Monaghan will host Down.

Division one rivals Donegal and Armagh will meet with Antrim and Cavan facing in the other quarter-final.

The preliminary round is set for the weekend of 16/17 April.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo face a repeat of last year's Connacht showpiece as their provincial Championship begins with a home quarter-final against Galway.

Similarly Kerry face a repeat of the 2021 Munster final in next year's semi-final having been drawn to face Cork.

Dublin will meet the winner of Offaly v Wexford in a quarter-final as they go for a 12th straight Leinster title.

More to follow.

Ulster SFC 2022 draw

Preliminary round Fermanagh v Tyrone

Quarter-finals Donegal v Armagh Antrim v Cavan Monaghan v Down Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone