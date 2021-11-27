Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cunningham captained Antrim in the 2009 Ulster Championship Final against Tyrone

Paddy Cunningham, the technically gifted forward who captained Antrim to the 2009 Ulster Championship Final, has called time on his inter-county career.

The Lamh Dhearg clubman returned to the Saffron panel last year having stepped away from duty in 2014.

The 36-year-old hit crucial scores to help Antrim secure promotion out of Division Four in June.

Paying tribute on Twitter, former team-mate Michael McCann said Cunningham was blessed with a "wand of a left foot".

"Twenty years of sharing the bus with this man, was a privilege," wrote Cargin clubman McCann.

"Moments that won't be forgotten. Wand of a left foot! Never phased by anything. All the best Pat."

Antrim GAA tweeted: "Antrim GAA would like to send our best wishes to Paddy Cunningham on his inter-county retirement. What a servant over the years and magical moments he has provided.

"Happy retirement to an Antrim GAA legend. Thank you Paddy."

A Sigerson Cup winner with UUJ in 2008, Cunningham starred on the county scene to inspire Antrim to their first Ulster SFC Final appearance since 1970.

Cunningham top-scored against Tyrone at Clones with 11 points - six from frees - but the Red Hands denied the Saffrons what would have been their first provincial title since 1951.

Cunningham suffers from Crohn's disease which requires him receiving regular blood transfusions, but despite his ongoing battle with the condition, he was persuaded to return to Antrim duty in 2020 by manager Lenny Harbinson after a six-year absence.

While Harbinson stepped down after Antrim's Ulster quarter-final defeat by Cavan, Cunningham remained in the panel as Enda McGinley took the reins.

The three-time Tyrone All-Ireland winner used Cunningham as an impact sub and he made vital contributions to help Antrim achieve promotion to Division Three, hitting a late score in the win over Louth in Haggardstown before sinking Sligo with a last-gasp point at Belfast's Corrigan Park.

He departs the Antrim scene as the county's highest-ever scorer.