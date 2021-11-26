James McCartan says playing inter-county football will always remain a "personal choice"

New Down football boss James McCartan says he hopes a number of players will reverse their decision to not make themselves available for the county but insists he can't "force their hand".

McCartan says he feels a mixture of "excitement and fear" after taking on the Down job for a second time.

The new manager says playing county football is always a "personal choice".

"Obviously there are some out there who we would like to change their minds," McCartan told BBC Sport NI.

"If they would come in and see the set up, they might decide to stay.

"But look….to me it's probably a personal decision. Forcing somebody's hand and pushing them somewhere, I usually find doesn't really work."

'I don't see myself knocking on 12 doors'

Despite Kilcoo's domination of the Down club scene over the last decade, successive Mourne County managers have struggled to get the buy-in from the Magpies squad that they would have liked - which is an issue other county managers also face with talented players making themselves unavailable for numerous reasons.

McCartan didn't refer to clubs or individuals on Friday but acknowledged his hope that a number of players who hitherto had not made themselves available, might now change their minds.

"I probably see it as a personal choice rather than a job for somebody to convince.

"If there are a dozen players in the county that you deem good enough and they don't want to play, I probably don't see myself knocking on 12 doors to be honest with you.

"Some people have very valid reasons for not committing to their county and I can understand that."

Jim McGuinness looked set to be part of the new Down management team a couple of years ago but that didn't happen in the end as the county instead turned to James McCartan

The Down county board turned to McCartan for a second time after the county's desire to appoint former Donegal boss Jim McGuinness to a management team also including Conor Laverty and Martin Clarke came to nothing after looking on the cards at one point.

McCartan insisted that he was "excited like every other Down supporter" when it appeared that McGuinness was going to commit to the Mourne County.

"I hoped we might be able to pull it off because obviously that would have been a big coup. Unfortunately it didn't happen and Jim's attention went elsewhere.

"That was unfortunate but look, we are where we are. We're trying to see if we can get the players gathered up and move forward.

"There's an element of excitement and an element of fear. Nobody wants to fail but the chance to work with the elite players in your county, the chance to go out to pit your wits against other managers and other counties, the challenges are there. That would be exciting. There's always the fear of failure but that spurs you on too.

"Jimmy McGuinness probably changed things a lot back in 2011-13 and some people are still clinging to that template.

"With a Down perspective we'll try and marry defensive with offensive. Things have changed but hopefully not too much. Hopefully some of the template of the old school will work or else I might be in big trouble."

'Down very lucky to have O'Rourke'

After being appointed to the Down job for the first time in the autumn of 2009, McCartan's sensationally guided his Mourne side to the All-Ireland Final a year later, but he insists that the county's supporters have to be "realistic" where the Division Two side currently reside.

"Down have to try and target the National League. Try and win the first couple of games which is going to be hugely difficult going to Derry in the first round. See where that takes you and reassess after a couple of games.

"We're well down the pecking order in Ulster. We'll just try and see if we can make a wee bit of progress and try and build on what Paddy Tally put in place over the last three years."

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Rourke was McCartan's assistant during his first Down and will again serve as his coach this time round.

"Aidan is very organised and very clear in his thinking and probably covers all the bases that I don't. So I'm not sure where I come in.

"He's a key man and I think Down are very lucky to have him there. The experience he has over the years from Kildare, Armagh, Queen's....we should be delighted to have a man of his calibre," continued McCartan, who said he would be hoping for a "home game" when the Ulster Championship draw is made along with the other provinces on Saturday afternoon.