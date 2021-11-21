Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Stephen McGullion's goal helped Derrygonnelly clinch a sixth Fermanagh title in seven years

Experience told as Derrygonnelly Harps ran out emphatic 2-8 to 0-5 winners in the Fermanagh SFC Final against an up and coming Enniskillen Gaels outfit.

Despite taking 15 minutes to get on the scoresheet Derrygonnelly led 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time.

Seeking their sixth Fermanagh title in seven years, Conall Jones' penalty put Derrygonnelly in firm control.

Enniskillen didn't get closer than six in arrears after that as Stephen McGullion hit Harps' second goal.

The upshot of it all is that Enniskillen's wait for a first senior title since 2006 goes on.

Both sides exhibit early nerves

Early wides from Enniskillen's Conor Love and Eoin Beacom after Conall Jones fired wayward for Derrygonnelly typified a nervy start to the match.

After 13 minutes Callum Jones registered the game's first score before Ryan Jones replied for the Harps.

Gary McKenna tapped over a 14-yard free-kick to put Derrygonnelly 0-2 to 0-1 in front just before the first water break.

Paddy Rehill responded for the Gaels on 21 minutes with a colossal score from 35 yards.

Josh Horan nullified the threat of Harps' talismanic forward Conall Jones for much of the first half but gifted his marker possession before hauling him down.

Eoin Beacom was among the members of Enniskillen Gaels' 2017 Ulster Club Minor title winning side who lined out in Sunday's final

Garvan Jones stroked over the resulting free to give Derrygonnelly a 0-3 to 0-2 lead and his brother Ryan extended the advantage to two before the interval.

Another Jones brother Conall fired over two minutes into the second half to extend Derrygonnelly's lead to three before Brandon Horan and Love missed Gaels chances.

At the other end James Ferguson was deemed to have upended Gary McKenna and referee Barry Monaghan pointed to the spot.

Up stood Conall Jones and his penalty found the net via the inside of the post to give Derrygonnelly a 1-5 to 0-2 lead.

Leigh Jones and McKenna increased the advantage as Harps led 1-7 to 0-2 heading into the final quarter.

Eoin Beacom ended Enniskillen's 30-minute scoring drought in the 50th minute before Love reduced the margin to six moments later.

But an Enniskillen comeback was never on and Lee Jones fed McGullion to slam in Derrygonnelly's second goal.