Tyrone have dominated the McKenna Cup in recent years and beat Monaghan in the last final in January 2020

The GAA has announced that the pre-season inter-county competitions will return in 2022 with counties allowed to resume training on 8 December.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the GAA's Central Council on Saturday.

Ulster's Dr McKenna Cup will be among the pre-season competitions that have been given the go-ahead.

The pre-season competitions did not take place this year because of the global pandemic which meant that Tyrone were unable to defend the title.

The Red Hands won the competition for the 17th time in January 2020 when they beat Monaghan 0-11 to 1-5 in the decider.