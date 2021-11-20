Eoin Beacom is among seven members of Enniskillen Gaels' 2017 Ulster Club Minor title winning side who started in the club's Fermanagh SFC semi-final victory last month

"You are only a young team for so long. You are going to have to do it on the big stage sooner rather than later. Why not now?"

Enniskillen Gaels' Eoin Beacom has only known success in underage football, and clinching an Ulster Club Minor medal in 2017, the target was always going to be senior honours.

For a club steeped in Fermanagh Senior Football Championship history, a county title is long overdue after 15 years without the top prize.

Sunday's opponents at Brewster Park, Derrygonnelly Harps, have won five of the last six county titles, and in that time, Enniskillen have beaten all before them in underage football.

Seven of that 2017 Ulster Minor title winning side, including Beacom, started Enniskillen's semi-final victory last month.

"The Gaels were almost in the depths of junior football when we were playing minor and I feel as a whole our group has stepped it up a notch," the 22-year-old told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Of course there is individual quality but collectively we helped raise the bar. There is commitment there now, there is drive and there is the want to win."

Peter Canavan's Errigal Ciaran beat the Gaels the last time they reached the Ulster Club Championship final in 2002

The county town's club were promoted this season having won the Intermediate title last year and for many it was a first taste of Senior Championship football but Beacom insists that the team won't be fazed by the task in hand.

"We can't match the experience they have but we are just worrying about ourselves. No one expected us to get here but now we are there, we are training hard, we're all set, we're ready to go and I can't wait.

"If the younger lads, including myself, step up, it could be a great day for Enniskillen."

Enniskillen Gaels were the team to beat in Fermanagh at the turn of the century, winning six consecutive Fermanagh senior championships and were narrowly beaten in two Ulster club finals by Crossmaglen in 1999 and Errigal Ciaran in 2002.

An up-and-coming Derrygonnelly team ended their dominant run in 2004, before one last hurrah in 2006, and now the tables have turned once again.

Gaels' midfielder Brandon Horan led St Michael's College to MacRory and Hogan Cup success in 2019

'We can rely on each other'

Midfielder Brandon Horan captained St Michael's College Enniskillen to MacRory and Hogan Cup success in 2019 and he and Beacom have formed an intimidating partnership at senior level.

"We've been together for a long time. There is a good chemistry between everyone," said Beacom.

"When you're growing up playing with the boys for so long, you're going to have a good relationship. It's kind of like a family. You build that trust; you build that bond.

"Over the years we have built those connections and built that trust among ourselves. We can rely on each other. We are going in as underdogs, but we grew up winning and we know no different."

Despite being beaten in last year's final to Ederney St Joseph's, Derrygonnelly are heading into their seventh consecutive final as the firm favourites, but there's no doubt in Beacom's mind what victory would mean for the Gaels.

"It would be indescribable. For a lot of us it's our biggest game.

"I can only imagine what it would do for the town if we win as I was too young to remember the feeling in 2006, but it will be a huge boost and a real lift for the people.

"I know we have played in an Ulster Minor final but looking forward now, you never know when you might get to this stage again. You don't know what could happen in the next few years, boys might head for America or Australia or whatever so we are going to try our best and take our chance.

"People are saying 'we are young we will get another chance' but we don't know what will happen next so we are just going to go at it, go hell for leather and if it doesn't happen it doesn't happen but we have to be confident in our own abilities as well."