Conor Glass (far right) celebrated Glen's first Derry Football title earlier this month

Conor Glass says he couldn't contain his tears after Glen won their first Derry SFC title in a moment he says tops all his sporting achievements.

"It's the first time I've ever cried on a positive note after a game," Glass told BBC Sport Northern Ireland ahead of Sunday's Ulster Club opener against St Eunan's in Letterkenny.

"It really just came out.

"To finally get over the line and see your family and friends on the pitch afterwards."

Glass added Glen's win and the emotion that it engendered in him and his local community proved to him - if he needed any final confirmation - that his decision to give up his Australian Rules Football career last year to return home had been the correct one.

"You can't really picture what it's going to be like until it actually happens. Coming into Maghera on the back of a lorry (after the win), strapped in by a few ropes around the outside, it wasn't too secure but we got there safely.

To be announced on stage 'amazing feeling'

"Then to be announced on stage was such an amazing feeling. To see the turnout not only in the younger generation but the older generation too.

"But you have to come back down to earth because we're obviously in the first round of Ulster now.

"We had to get back to training on the Thursday and we're solely focused on St Eunan's Letterkenny this week."

Glass and his team-mates have been able to watch footage of recent St Eunan's games - including their dominant 1-11 to 0-4 Donegal Final win over an experienced Naomh Conaill side - and he is expecting manager Rory Kavanagh to adopt a defensive strategy in the hope his side can break at pace after winning turnovers.

"It's a typical Donegal team isn't it. They are well-organised and I think most of their scores come from turnovers," added the Glen midfielder.

"The fewer times we can turn the ball over, the better for us, but it's going to be a big challenge going up to Letterkenny but we'll be up for the challenge."

Glass says Glen would definitely be All-Ireland favourites if they had 15 Ciaran McFauls (right)

McFaul 'a key cog' for Glen - Glass

While several bookies are tipping Malachy O'Rourke's side to go all the way in Ulster and perhaps even contending for All-Ireland glory after their dominant Derry final win over three-time provincial champions Slaughtneil, Glass, predictably, says the Maghera outfit are not looking beyond this weekend's contest at O'Donnell Park.

"In 2019 we got caught up too much in the occasion (of the Derry Final) and listening to the people so we've a job to do and Malachy is the right person to have at the wheel to guide us in the right direction."

Glass starred in Glen's 1-13 to 0-7 win over Slaughtneil but the man-of-the-match award went to another Derry player Ciaran McFaul, whose driving runs from centre half-back in the first half and three sensational points, set the tone for the contest.

"McFaul is a key cog for our team," admitted Glass.

"For Derry he plays higher up the ground and he obviously has that attacking threat.

"Having him at number six gives us a bit of structure defensively on kickouts.

"He's very good defensively and a leader in our team. If we had 15 Ciaran McFauls, there's no doubt we would be raging favourites to win the All-Ireland."