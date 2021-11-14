Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor McCann helped Creggan clinch the Antrim Football title as they overcome Aghagallon at Corrigan Park

Clann Eireann and Creggan clinched emotional and overdue county senior football triumphs in the Armagh and Antrim deciders on Sunday.

Lurgan club Clann Eireann won their first title since 1963 as late goals by Ruairi McDonald and Jack Conlon saw them stun Crossmaglen 2-12 to 0-16.

Conlon's second goal came two minutes from time as his long ball deceived Cross keeper Tiarnan McConville.

Creggan ended a 67-year wait in Antrim with a 1-12 to 0-7 win over Aghagallon.

After final heartache against Cargin in 2018 and 2020, Creggan's triumph denied Aghagallon a first title.

A bright start from Matthew Rogers helped the Kickham's into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead at half-time.

Sam Maguire's goal late on put the result beyond doubt as Creggan cruised to their third senior title.

More to follow.