Armagh SFC: Clann Eireann chasing a first title since 1963

Clann Eireann were feeling superstitious.

It was 1963 and the Lurgan club were back in another Armagh Senior Football final. It had been nine years since they beat Clan na Gael to win their first ever county title, and the subsequent decade had yielded a string of heartbreaking near-misses.

Defeated in four successive deciders between 1959 and '62, Clann Eireann decided to change captains for the '63 final against arch-rivals Crossmaglen Rangers with Gerry Fagan taking over from Kevin Browne.

It was not a slight on Browne's abilities as a leader - far from it - but rather a move fuelled by superstition. Essentially, after coming up shy in their last four attempts, they were willing to try anything.

"In '63, we felt 'this has to be it'," Seamus McConville, a stalwart of the great 1960s Clann Eireann side, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Kevin Browne was the captain for all the finals up to then, but we changed it to Gerry Fagan just to see if something would happen - you get these superstitions."

And something did happen.

Having been soundly beaten by Cross in '62, Clann Eireann ran out 3-6 to 1-4 winners to ascend to the Armagh footballing summit for the second time.

Now, nearly 60 years on, Clann Eireann are back in the Orchard County showpiece for the first time since 1968.

Their opponents - perhaps inevitably - are Crossmaglen, and if Tommy Coleman's side prevail at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday, they will be presented with the trophy renamed in honour of their '63-winning captain (it was originally called the McKillop Cup).

"We're very proud of that," McConville, who celebrated his 82nd birthday on Thursday, says of the trophy that bears Fagan's name.

"The cup we're playing for on Sunday, we'll be bringing it back as the Gerry Fagan Cup."

McConville brought the Armagh title back to Lurgan while playing alongside his brother, Willie, who was the team's goalkeeper, and this Sunday's decider will be another family affair with three of McConville's grandsons part of the current panel.

"Finally getting over the line" in 1963, as McConville puts it, was the realisation of a dream, but he admits his life "will be complete" if he watches his grandsons emulate his own success.

Belief that they can do just that should be high, too, having overcome 2018 and 2019 beaten finalists Ballymacnab in an epic, nerve-shredding semi-final tussle that ended 3-11 to 2-12 in the Lurgan team's favour.

Prior to that, they dethroned holders Maghery 0-12 to 1-7 in the quarter-final, with county sharpshooter Conor Turbitt hitting 0-7.

But Clann Eireann are under no illusions and accept that their sternest challenge lies ahead against a Cross team hoping to secure a record-extending 46th title and whose charge to a fourth consecutive final has been spearheaded by Armagh joint-captain Rian O'Neill's 3-16.

Armagh forward Conor Turbitt has been in superb form during Clann Eireann's run to the final

"We know what we're up against," admits Conor McConville, one of three of Seamus' grandsons on the Clann Eireann panel along with Ruairi and Aodhan.

"Cross have been the kingpins of Armagh football for the better part of three decades. They've got all the medals, all the tradition, but we're going to give it our best shot."

Conor McConville has been dreaming of bringing the Gerry Fagan Cup back to his club since he was old enough to kick a ball.

He used to travel all over the country watching football with his father, dreaming that he would one day play a part in returning Clann Eireann to the Armagh summit.

And is he inspired by his grandfather's success in 1963?

"He thinks he was some player," he jokes, his face lighting up with a wry smile.

"But he has every right to be - he's one of only a few men around this area that have championship medals.

"It's what we aspire to be so it'd be great for the town if we could emulate his success. You realise how difficult winning a championship is. I think he played in eight or nine finals between draws and normal games.

"To reach that many finals and to win is phenomenal."

The grin returns.

"It was some team back in the day, and although I wouldn't admit to him, he was a fantastic player."

Family is synonymous with club football. Crossmaglen, for example, are full of connections.

Rangers have the evergreen Kernan brothers Aaron and Tony (managed by their brother Stephen, who has emulated his legendary father Joe by taking the reins at Rangers) and the O'Neill siblings Rian and Oisin (whose father Gareth played for and managed Cross).

Then there is Cian McConville, the son of former Rangers and Armagh player Jim and nephew of club stalwart and 2002 All-Ireland winning Armagh star Oisin, and cousin of the O'Neills.

Rian O'Neill will be one of Crossmaglen's key attacking threats on Sunday

But while Conor McConville says that while "there aren't too many sibling connections" in the current Clann Eireann set-up, they still feel like a band of brothers both on and off the pitch.

"If you look at our panel of about 50 players, there aren't too many sibling connections, but where we differ from other clubs, we have our own bond together," he said.

"We socialise together, we celebrate each other, we mourn together - everything we do is together."

That extends to the big one on Sunday. Clann Eireann have enjoyed plenty of underage success in recent years, but taking the senior title back to Lurgan would be by far their greatest achievement.

Beating Crossmaglen will be no mean feat, of course. Last year's defeat by Maghery was the black and amber's first in a county final since 1982, while you have to go all the way back to 1944 for the last time they lost two on the spin.

But even if Clann Eireann fall short in their bid, this year's run to the final has provided sufficient evidence that they have assembled a team capable of competing at the business end of the championship in the years ahead.

Watch: Clann Eireann beat Ballymacnab to reach first Armagh final since 1968

And what would it mean to the club were they to win?

"It is the dream for this club, it's the dream for me," says Conor. "To bring it home to the people of Lurgan would be extra special."

Seamus agrees.

"I've watched them [my three grandsons] from they were no age," he says. "It would be just marvellous. I know them inside out but it would make me so happy, it would make my life complete."

When Seamus won in '63, he didn't have time to celebrate.

"You would think that after all that the celebrations would be massive, but I actually brought my now wife, she was my girlfriend then, back to Belfast because that's where she's from," he recalls.

"When I came back at 10 o'clock, half 10, everyone was away."

This time, though, he'd love to join his grandsons in the celebrations.

"I'll even take a drink, and I haven't in a few years."

The current Clann Eireann team may not be as superstitious as the class of '63, but perhaps they don't need to be.

Replicate the spirit and quality they have shown en route to the final, and the McConville lads will have their own championship medals to show the rest of the family this Christmas.