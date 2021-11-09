Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Jim McGuinness led Donegal to the All-Ireland title in 2012 and to the 2014 final when the lost to Kerry

Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness has held talks with Down GAA about a return to intercounty football, BBC Sport understands.

The 48-year-old is considering a role as a selector alongside former Down player Martin Clarke, with current Down Under 20s manager Conor Laverty taking the senior job.

Talks have taken place between the three men and the Down county board, but an agreement could still be several days away.

"The search for a new management team continues and we cannot comment on any one individual," a Down county board spokesperson told BBC Sport.

McGuinness is currently part of the coaching team with Derry City Under 19s soccer side, who last month beat Bohemians in a penalty shootout to win the Enda McGuill Cup at the Brandywell.

Last October he took training with the Galway GAA senior football squad, which was managed by his former Sigerson Cup team-mate Padraig Joyce, though he never took on a formal role with the team.

He stepped down as Donegal manager after the county's All-Ireland Final defeat by Kerry in 2014.

Since leaving Donegal, he has worked as a performance consultant for Celtic FC and held coaching positions at soccer clubs in China and USA.

In the summer of 2017 he became the assistant to coach Roger Schmidt at Chinese Super League club Beijing Sinobo Guoan but stepped down six months later, citing "personal family reasons".

McGuinness was then appointed manager of second-tier US football club Charlotte Independence on a three-year contract in December 2018 but was sacked from the role within six months after his team's run of only one win in 14 games.