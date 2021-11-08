Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Farrelly was the first female to officiate a men's game at Croke Park

Maggie Farrelly will become the first female referee to take charge of a senior men's championship final when she officiates the Cavan SFC replay on Sunday.

The Cavan native will make history as Ramor United and Gowna meet again at Kingspan Breffni having drawn their first meeting.

It is the latest achievement in a string of firsts for Farrelly who in 2014 became the first female to officiate a men's game at Croke Park, as a sideline official.

Since then she has gone on to break more new ground for female referees, becoming the first woman to take charge of a men's inter-county matches at both intermediate and senior level.

From the Laragh United club, Farrelly was asked to join the Ulster Referee Academy in 2011, where she was the only woman in a group of 16.

She will now referee the Cavan final replay after four-time champions Ramor drew 0-10 to 0-10 with Gowna, who last won the title in 2002, last Sunday.