Ryan Johnston produced an excellent display to help Kilcoo claim their ninth title in 10 years

Kilcoo extended their reign in Down football after they ran out 1-12 to 0-13 winners over rivals Burren in a gripping Pairc Esler decider.

Jerome Johnston's superb early goal helped Kilcoo establish a five-point advantage at half-time.

Burren produced a spirited second-half display to stay in touch but failed to score the goal required for them to reel the Magpies in.

It is Kilcoo's third title in a row, and their ninth in the last 10 years.

As the two dominant teams in Down over the last decade, this was expected to be a closely-fought encounter, even with Burren missing county star Liam Kerr due to a shoulder injury he picked up in their semi-final victory over Clonduff.

The St Mary's club ran out 2-12 to 2-9 winners when the sides last met in the final in 2018, but it was Kilcoo who sent a strong message of intent early on when Johnston hit the opening goal after just four minutes.

Following Daryl Branagan's enterprising surge upfield, Dylan Ward found Johnston in space after he had stolen a march on Peter Fegan.

Tapping over the bar was clearly the percentage play from a reasonably tight angle on the left, but Johnston instead uncorked an unstoppable left-footed shot into Cillian Burns' net to make it 1-1 to 0-1 in Kilcoo's favour.

Burren's Gerard McGovern was then black-carded for an off-the-ball challenge before Kilcoo stretched their advantage through Miceal Rooney and Paul Devlin.

Danny Magill's 45 before the first water break brought Burren back to within four, and while Donal O'Hare split the posts from a placed ball shortly after the resumption, a couple of Ryan Johnston points from play put Kilcoo five ahead, a lead they maintained at half time.

Burren hit first in the second half when Kevin McKernan's long punt dropped in front of Niall Kane's goal and over the bar only for man of the match Ryan Johnston's third point from play to restore the five-point difference.

While Ryan McEvoy's free put Kilcoo six clear, Burren produced a spell of sustained pressure and hit four unanswered points to claw back to within two, three of which came from Donal O'Hare frees.

Having gone 13 minutes without adding to their tally, Kilcoo struck a hammer blow to Burren's hopes when Anthony Morgan split the posts long after he had returned to the pitch following a black card.

That point conjured the biggest roar of the day in Newry, and while O'Hare got one back from play, Kilcoo held on to win by two points and book their place in the Ulster club quarter-finals.

St Eunan's earn dominant Donegal triumph

Eoin McGeechin's goal helped St Eunan's lead 1-3 to 0-3 at half-time

The Donegal Football Final was a very different affair as St Eunan's won their first title since 2014 with an utterly dominant 1-11 to 0-4 win over a dismal Naomh Conaill who finished with 13 men.

As has been the case in a number of recent Donegal finals, the first-half action was turgid as the sides were level at 0-1 apiece at the first water break.

Thankfully, the game opened up a little in the second quarter as Eoin McGeehan's goal, after being found by a superb pass, helped Eunan's move into a 1-3 to 0-3 lead by half-time.

A long-range free by Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton and Kieran Tobin point extended the Letterkenny side's advantage to five and Naomh Conaill's challenge then totally imploded after Eunan Doherty was sent off when he received a second yellow card.

Four further unanswered scores increased the Eunan's advantage to 10 before Ciaran Thompson finally opened Naomh Conaill's second-half account with a goal attempt which was deflected over the bar.

A stray elbow ended Charlie McGuinness' afternoon prematurely with the Naomh Conaill full-forward indulging in some more silly afters as he made his made his way off the pitch.

Man of the match Shane O'Donnell and Niall O'Donnell added further St Eunan's points as their 15th county title brought them level with previous sole record holders Gaoth Dobhair.

McCarthy goal helps Scotstown retain Monaghan title

Conor McCarthy scored a late goal as Scotstown strengthened their grip on the Monaghan Senior Football title with a 1-13 to 0-10 success over underdogs Truagh at Clones.

Having regained the title with a dominant win over Ballybay last year, Scotstown were expected to prevail comfortably once again but had to fight back to sit level at 0-7 apiece at the break after Truagh had raced into an early four-point lead.

And while Cormac McKenna and Adam Treanor scores either side of a Conor McCarthy gave Truagh a slender advantage, Scotstown outscored them 1-5 to 0-1 in the final 20 minutes to lift the Mick Duffy Cup for the 21st time, six of which have come in the last seven years.

Three points ahead in injury time, any chance of a last-gasp Truagh revival were crushed when Monaghan star McCarthy - who hit 1-5 in the 2020 decider - found the back of the net with virtually the last kick of the game to cement Scotstown's place at the top of Monaghan football.

Ramor and Gowna set for replay after drawn Breffni decider

Ramor United and Gowna will contest a replay after the Cavan Final ended in a 0-10 to 0-10 draw at Kingspan Breffni.

Meeting four-time champions Ramor in the decider for the first time, Gowna started strongly to lead 0-3 to 0-1 after six minutes before the Virginia men edged ahead by knocking over four scores without reply, three of which came from James Brady.

Despite Adam O'Connell's 29th-minute black card, Ramor held a one-point lead at the break which they doubled courtesy of another James Brady free.

After Mark Magee clipped over for Gowna, they squandered a goal chance when Conor Brady was denied by Ramor goalkeeper Liam Brady.

Ramor captain Ado Cole nudged his side into a 0-10 to 0-9 lead with five minutes left only for Ryan Donohoe to draw Gowna level and force a replay, the details of which are yet to be revealed by the Cavan county board.