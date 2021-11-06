Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Garvan Jones hit four points for Derrygonnelly, who kept alive their hopes of a sixth title in seven years

Derrygonnelly Harps will have the chance to reclaim their Fermanagh Senior Football Championship crown after beating Kinawley 0-12 to 1-5 in the semi-final replay at Brewster Park.

The Harps raced into a four-point lead inside 10 minutes, but Kinawley fought back to trail 0-5 to 0-4 at half time.

Derrygonnelly hit the first four points of the second half only for Lorcan McKenna's goal to give Kinawley hope.

The Harps notched the final three scores of the game to win by four.

Derrygonnelly will face Enniskillen Gaels in the county decider as they look to regain the title they lost to Ederney last year.

It will be the Harps' seventh successive appearance in the final while Enniskillen are back after a 15-year absence having last won the championship in 2006.

Following last week's 0-15 to 2-9 draw, the replay proved to be another tight affair as Kinawley fought back commendably after conceding the first four scores of the evening.

But having reduced the arrears to a single point at the break, Kinawley found themselves five behind after Ryan Jones (2), Gary McKenna and Garvan Jones put the Harps back in the ascendancy.

Tomas Corrigan, who hit four points on the night, reduced the lead back to four before black cards to Derrygonnelly pair Ryan Jones and Lee Jones and Kinawley's Paddy McGovern left the latter with a numerical advantage.

Kinawley quickly seized an opportunity to strike when McKenna rifled a brilliant shot high into the net to bring his side to within a point in the 49th-minute.

Ollie Fay's side, who have never won the senior county title, were unable to build on that, however, as Leigh Jones and Garvan Jones (2) sealed Derrygonnelly's place in the final.