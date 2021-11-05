'Mentally the burden's huge' - Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue on expectation to succeed

Sunday promises to deliver more Ulster club football ecstasy and agony with five county championships down for decision across the province.

Glen aim to secure their maiden Derry SFC title when they take on Slaughtneil, while Truagh hope to conquer Monaghan for the first time.

Three-in-a-row chasers Kilcoo face Burren in Down and Naomh Conaill play St Eunan's in the Donegal decider.

Gowna and Ramor United meet in the Cavan Final for the first time.

There is a great sense of anticipation in the Oak Leaf county as parish rivals Glen and Slaughtneil prepare to face off in the Derry Senior Football Final.

While the Robert Emmets team are once again out to reaffirm their dominance in both codes - after recently extending their Derry hurling reign - Glen are on the cusp of realising a dream 112 years in the making, with the John McLaughlin Cup having eluded them in both their Patrick Pearse's and Watty Graham's incarnations.

With the ability to draw on their six triumphant campaigns, Slaughtneil are fancied to retain the title they won back in 2020 with a 0-11 to 1-4 success over Magherafelt, but Malachy O'Rourke's Glen have reason to be confident ahead of the Celtic Park decider after their emphatic 3-19 to 0-5 victory over Loup in last week's semi-final.

"Glen have been the outstanding team in the championship," former Derry forward Conleith Gilligan told BBC Radio Foyle.

"Their midfield alone has racked up 1-19, their half-backs have got 1-17 and that's 2-46 against Slaughtneil's 0-6 in the same position.

"A lot will hinge on whether they can stop Shane McGuigan, who is the in-form forward maybe beyond Derry and Ulster and maybe in Ireland at the moment - he has been their talisman.

"I think it could take extra-time and maybe a replay to separate these teams."

On top of this weekend's finals, there is semi-final replay action in Fermanagh as Derrygonnelly and Kinawley meet again at Brewster Park after drawing 0-15 to 2-9 last week.

Burren aim to end Kilcoo's reign

While Gilligan will be interested in the Derry Final result, the Ballinderry Shamrocks clubman's more immediate concern is helping Kilcoo claim their third successive Down title.

Kilcoo, where Gilligan is assistant to four-time Ulster club championship-winning manager Mickey Moran, have ruled the Mourne County over the last 12 years, winning the Frank O'Hare Cup on nine occasions (including eight of the last nine).

Their opponents are Burren, who beat the Magpies in the 2018 decider having lost the 2013 and 2014 finals between the sides.

The St Mary's club are also managed by former Down boss Jim McCorry, who won three county titles with Kilcoo, adding another intriguing subplot to Sunday's Pairc Esler showpiece.

Former Down manager Jim McCorry won three county titles with Kilcoo, but will be plotting the Magpies' downfall as Burren boss

Like Kilcoo in Down, Naomh Conaill are hoping to further strengthen their grip on the top prize in Donegal when they face St Eunan's at Ballybofey.

While the destination of the 2020 title remains unresolved, Naomh Conaill will fancy their chances of coming out on top in what is their fifth successive appearance in the Donegal Final.

However, they will be forced to see off a St Eunan's who have been thoroughly impressive under the auspices of 2012 All-Ireland winner Rory Kavanagh, who succeeded Richie Thornton as manager last year.

Victory for the Letterkenny side - who last clinched the football championship in 2014 - would cap a remarkable year for the club after their hurlers tasted senior championship success for the first time 1972 with a shock win over Setanta last week.

In Cavan, Gowna will be gunning to end their 19-year wait for the Oliver Plunkett Cup when they lock horns with Ramor United at Kingspan Breffni, while Monaghan kingpins Scotstown hope to make it six triumphs in seven years when they face Truagh Gaels - contesting their first final in 20 years - at Clones.

WEEKEND COUNTY CLUB ACTION (all times GMT)

Mannok Fermanagh SFC semi-final replay

Derrygonnelly v Kinawley, Saturday, 19:00, Brewster Park

O'Neills Derry SFC Final

Slaughtneil v Glen, Sunday, 14:00, Celtic Park

Morgan Fuels Down SFC Final

Burren v Kilcoo, Sunday, 15:00, Pairc Esler

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal SFC Final

St Eunan's v Naomh Conaill, Sunday, 15:15, MacCumhaill Park

Kiernan's Service Stations Cavan SFC Final

Gowna v Ramor United, Sunday, 15:00, Kingspan Breffni

Greenfields Foods Monaghan SFC Final

Scotstown v Truagh, Sunday, 14:30, Clones