Loughgiel surpass the seven-in-a-row set by Belfast side Deirdre in 1968

Loughgiel claimed a record eighth Antrim Senior Camogie title in succession with a 3-12 to 1-9 victory over Dunloy in Ballymena.

Racquel Murphy hit 3-2 for Loughgiel, who surpassed Belfast side Deirdre's seven-in-a-row between 1962 and 1968.

The Shamrocks led 1-8 to 0-4 at half time and 2-9 to 0-7 in the second half before Dunloy hit back, with Aine Magill scoring their only goal.

However, Loughgiel finished strongly to extend their reign in Antrim camogie.

Murphy, who has starred for Loughiel this season after a three-year spell away, scored her first goal from the penalty spot following Roisin McCormick's collision with the Dunloy goalkeeper, with McCormick unable to continue.

Murphy struck for the second time before the second water break to make it 2-9 to 0-7 and added a point before Magill's goal helped Dunloy reduce the gap to four points.

Dunloy's Nicole O'Neill also had a penalty saved by Megan Coyle before scores from Anna Connolly and Caitrin Dobbin and Murphy's third goal sealed Loughgiel's historic win.

In Saturday's Down semi-finals, Niamh Mallon scored 10 points as Portaferry claimed a 2-11 to 0-5 win over Ballygalget, while Liatroim Fontenoys beat Ballycran 2-14 to 3-6.