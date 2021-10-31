Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

East Belfast played Sunday's opponents Kilclief in their first-ever competitive match in July 2020

East Belfast camogie captain Aine Moynan says the team will "definitely come back stronger" after defeat in the Down Junior Camogie Final by Kilclief.

The Belfast side scored early through Aoife McGrenaghan but it wasn't to be their day as the Strangford side ran out 1-7 to 1-4 winners at Drumaness.

"It's disappointing but even getting to the final is an achievement in itself," Moynan told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"It's our first big day out so we can learn from it going forward."

Moynan added: "It was a tight, tough game, but it's only upwards for us."

It was the East Belfast camogs' first defeat in what has been a remarkable season, which has yielded a league title less than 18 months after the club's formation.

Jessica Rush scored two points with Nicole Clerkin and Niamh Dolan bagging one apiece against Shore Road side Kilclief, who East Belfast played in their first-ever competitive match in July 2020.

"It's a massive disappointment, but we never even imagined that we would be here," said Kimberly Robertson, East Belfast vice-chair.

"Even when it became a reality, it was still so unbelievable so now that it's over, it's disappointing but there's a massive sense of pride for everything we did accomplish this year and how far we've come.

"We had a fair few chances but couldn't capitalise on them, but any team can win on any given day. Today just wasn't our day."

But defeat will certainly not dampen East Belfast's Halloween celebrations. After all, they have a league title to celebrate.

"Everyone has work booked off tomorrow so there will be a few drinks had," said Moynan.