Emmett McNabb (right) hit five points for Dromore

Dromore will contest their first Tyrone SFC final since 2012 after claiming a comeback 0-17 to 2-9 victory over neighbours Trillick at Healy Park.

Dromore raced into an early seven-point lead before the 2019 champions hit back to lead at half time after goals from Simon Garrity and Lee Brennan.

The Blues were to the fore in the second half, however, and kept Trillick out after the 38th minute to prevail.

Elsewhere, Slaughtneil beat Lavey after extra-time to reach the Derry decider.

While 2020 beaten finalists Trillick had been much-fancied to reach another county final, Dromore laid down an early marker as they hit seven unanswered scores to take control in the opening quarter.

But Trillick, who lost to Dungannon Clarkes in a penalty shootout in last year's dramatic final, got themselves on the board in the 16th minute before Garrity found the back of the Dromore net on 18 having been picked out by Brennan.

Brennan then pounced on a mistake from a Dromore kickout to bag Trillick's second goal and put the eight-time champions in front for the first time in a game full with high-quality scores.

Trillick hit four of the first five scores after the break to establish a five-point lead but failed to add to that tally after the 38th minute as Dromore bookended the game with another unanswered seven - including Odhran Rafferty's superb final score of the game - to charge into the decider, where they will meet either Errigal Ciaran or Coalisland.

Earlier in the evening in Omagh, the Intermediate Championship semi-final between Gortin and Owen Roes was abandoned after a serious ankle injury suffered by Ryan Devine of the latter. Devine was airlifted to the hospital and the game has been rescheduled for Saturday evening.

Goals from Lee Brennan (left) and Simon Garrity (right) were not enough on the night for Trillick

Slaughtneil outlast Lavey in extra-time

In Derry, holders Slaughtneil were forced to dig deep as they overcame Lavey with a 1-13 to 2-6 success after extra time following a dramatic evening in Owenbeg.

While Hugh McGurk put Lavey in the ascendancy with a well-worked 19th-minute goal, the sides were level at 0-6 to 1-3 at the break.

Shortly after the second-half water break, Slaughtneil took a three-point lead thanks to Shane McGuigan, who won and scored a penalty.

The Emmets outfit looked to be heading for the win when Matthew Downey's free extended the advantage to four, but Niall Toner's score and a last-gasp Eamon McGill goal brought the score to 1-9 to 2-6 and forced extra-time.

However, Slaughtneil stood firm and knocked over four scores without reply to set up a final meeting with either Loup or Glen.

"The goal came as a real sucker punch, but you have to deal with it" said Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue, who helped the club win their ninth successive hurling title last week.

"You can't talk about a team having character or grit until you experience those things at the very end and then deal with it and come back to win in extra-time.

"So at least we know where we're at even though we would have liked to win it normal time, but it wasn't to be the case."

In Fermanagh, Derrygonnelly and Kinawley will contest a semi-final replay after they drew 0-15 to 2-9 at Brewster Park.

WEEKEND COUNTY CLUB ACTION

O'Neill's Derry SFC semi-finals

Slaughtneil 1-13 2-6 Lavey - Owenbeg

Loup v Glen - Sunday, 14:45, Owenbeg

LCC Tyrone SFC semi-finals

Dromore 0-17 2-9 Trillick - Saturday, 19:15, Healy Park

Errigal Ciaran v Coalisland - Sunday, 14:15, Pomeroy

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC semi-finals

Aghagallon v Portglenone - Sunday, 12:30, Dunsilly

Cargin v Creggan - Sunday, 14:45, St Enda's

Mannock Fermanagh SFC semi-finals

Derrygonnelly 0-15 2-9 Kinawley - Saturday, 19:30, Brewster Park

Belnaleck v Enniskillen Gaels - Sunday, 15:00, Ederney

Down Senior Hurling Final

Portaferry v Ballycran - Sunday, 14:30, Ballygalget