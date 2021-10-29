Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Chrissy McKaigue is reported to be among a number of Slaughtneil injury doubts for their Derry SFC semi-final against Lavey on Saturday evening

Another big weekend of club action in Ulster includes football semi-finals in Tyrone and Derry.

2020 beaten finalists Trillick face Dromore in the opening Tyrone semi-final on Saturday evening with Errigal Ciaran playing Coalisland on Sunday.

Slaughtneil and Lavey meet in the opening Derry semi-final on Saturday with Glen taking on Loup on Sunday.

There is also county football semi-finals action in Antrim and Fermanagh plus the Down hurling final.

Lavey will be without suspended goalkeeper Ciaron O'Boyle following his red card in the quarter-final win over Ballinderry which generated unwanted headlines because of a mass brawl which lasted for several minutes.

Youngster Jack Scullion is in line to deputise for the experienced O'Boyle.

Slaughtneil, meanwhile, could also be understrength with key men Shane McGuigan and Chrissy McKaigue said to be nursing knocks.

The Emmets outfit are having their usual difficulty this season of most of their football squad having to soldier on two fronts given the club's hurling commitments.

Glen will be marginal favourites to overcome Loup with Conor Glass and Ciaran McFaul both having been impressive during the championship to date.

However, Glen boss Malachy O'Rourke, having managed Loup, will know not to underestimate an opposition for whom full-forward Roddy O'Kane was particularly impressive in their quarter-final win over Bellaghy.

The Fermanagh action will see Derrygonnelly taking on Kinawley at Brewster Park on Saturday night before Enniskillen Gaels face Belnaleck at Ederney on Sunday afternoon.

Both Antrim Football semi-finals take place on Sunday with Aghagallon meeting Portglenone at Dunsilly before four-in-a-row seeking Cargin take on Creggan at St Enda's in a repeat of last year's county decider.

In Sunday's Down Hurling Final, holders Portaferry take on Ballycran at Ballygalget.

WEEKEND COUNTY CLUB ACTION

O'Neill's Derry SFC semi-finals

Slaughtneil v Lavey - Saturday, 18:45 BST, Owenbeg

Loup v Glen - Sunday, 14:45, Owenbeg

LCC Tyrone SFC semi-finals

Dromore v Trillick - Saturday, 19:15, Healy Park

Errigal Ciaran v Coalisland - Sunday, 14:15, Pomeroy

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC semi-finals

Aghagallon v Portglenone - Sunday, 12:30, Dunsilly

Cargin v Creggan - Sunday, 14:45, St Enda's

Mannock Fermanagh SFC semi-finals

Derrygonnelly v Kinawley - Saturday, 19:30, Brewster Park

Belnaleck v Enniskillen Gaels - Sunday, 15:00, Ederney

Down Senior Hurling Final

Portaferry v Ballycran - Sunday, 14:30, Ballygalget