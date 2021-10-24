Parsons spoke at Special Congress on Saturday before the vote on Motion 19 was taken

Gaelic Players Association chief executive Tom Parsons remains confident that radical changes to the senior football championship structure will be made in the coming years despite Special Congress rejecting Proposal B.

Also known as Motion 19, the proposal received the support of 50.6% of delegates - some way short of the 60% required.

Parsons, whose GPA strongly backed the motion, has vowed to work with those who voted against it in order to produce a fresh proposal next year.

"I don't believe the change lobby will lose its momentum," he said.

"We will consult back with players immediately and will work on building this change. There has been really good debate, the motion got 51% - we need to keep change on the agenda.

"If that means the GAA, GPA and stakeholders getting in a room over the weekend and burning the midnight oil it's absolutely warranted."

Proposal B promised to end the provincial championships' link with the All-Ireland series, with the league instead becoming the basis of the road to Sam Maguire.

Provincial bodies were opposed to the motion with Ulster GAA chief Brian McAvoy particularly vocal in the build-up to the vote.

Despite opposition it is accepted by most stakeholders that change in some form is required, with the existing structure delivering too many mismatches between counties that do not compete at the same level during the league campaign.

"Everybody in the room [at Special Congress] echoed sentiments about the need for change," Parsons said.

"There's definitely a lot of consensus that the league is our best competition, teams are competing at a similar level. We should have that as our core competition in the summer and teams need competitive games at their own level to develop.

"I think we need to alleviate some of the fears that if provincial competition is played in February and March it would devalue the competition. Over the coming two or three months we need to alleviate those fears with the provinces.

"A lot of players have spoken up [saying] regardless of it being decoupled it won't be devalued. Everybody will still want to win a provincial competition so I think over the coming months whether there's a tweak that might link the provinces to the All-Ireland series or alleviate fears that it will be devalued, those are really important conversations to have."

The GPA is now hopeful that a new motion can be formulated in time for Annual Congress in February which, if passed, would take effect from 2023.