'It would have been a sad day for the GAA' - Ulster chief McAvoy

It was one of the most anticipated days at Croke Park in recent memory, but this time the tension and drama stemmed from a healthy debate inside the conference suite on the fifth floor of the GAA's headquarters - not out on the pitch.

At 11:36 BST on Saturday, John Horan, the association's former president, opened a debate that seemingly promised to end with changes of seismic proportions.

In total, over 22 people argued for or against the merits of Motion 19, better known as Proposal B which, if passed, would have radically upended the inter-county football season.

But in the end, after an hour-long debate, it was confirmed that Motion 19 had failed to secure the 60% majority it needed to pass, thus plunging the association straight back into its rather uninspiring status quo.

GAA congresses can often come and go without so much as a shrug at the key takeaways, but Saturday's gathering unquestionably possessed the potential to rip up the inter-county rulebook.

Motion 19 proposed sweeping changes to the football championships, chief among them the severing of the link between provincial competitions and the All-Ireland series in a dramatic departure from the traditional structure.

As part of the new-look calendar, provincial championships would have been run off in February and March before a league-based All-Ireland series with four divisions being contested between April and July in a format that, it was hoped, would limit the mismatches evidenced by Kerry and Dublin's annual stroll to the latter stages of the All-Ireland.

And while Proposal A - which would have altered the landscape with the introduction of four eight-team provincial championships - was emphatically beaten at Congress with 90% of delegates voting against it, there seemed a growing sense of optimism around Proposal B after endorsements from GAA president Larry McCarthy, his predecessor Horan and the association's director general Tom Ryan.

Offaly chairman Michael Duignan spoke passionately in favour of Proposal B at Saturday's Special Congress

As it turned out, however, the change was too radical for the 83 delegates who voted against it.

Many saw it as an opportunity to usher in the wholesale changes needed to breathe new life into the GAA's showpiece spectacle.

That's not to say Proposal B was unimpeachable.

Prior to Congress, Ulster chief executive Brian McAvoy had aired his misgivings, arguing that its adoption would have devalued the provincial competitions.

His stance was mirrored by the bulk of the northern province with eight of the nine counties speaking against the motion on Saturday (Down remained silent).

There was also certainly logic to McAvoy's argument that the sixth-placed team in Proposal B's Division 1 would have exited the championship while the winners of Division 4 potentially progressed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

But, even with its flaws, Proposal B still provided a template for inter-county football's future.

The current system does not work, of that there is no doubt. As Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan passionately outlined during Saturday's debate, the number of players who continue to invest a great deal of time for training only to play one or two championship matches each year is an issue worthy of deep concern.

Change is still coming, of course. Next year, the less revolutionary alterations to the format will see the delayed Tailteann Cup added with only two rounds of All-Ireland qualifiers, as opposed to four.

Such tweaks, however, will do little to satisfy those who have pushed for a more radical upheaval - they will just need to exercise even more patience given the proposals were originally scheduled to be discussed at the remote Annual Congress in February.

What happens now?

With the dust settling on Saturday's meeting of minds at headquarters, it is important to remember that Proposal B was only the start of the campaign for change. That much was acknowledged by the association's top brass in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's vote.

"Having said during the week that I hoped we'd be bold, based on the result, for me we weren't bold enough in terms of it didn't pass," said Larry McCarthy.

"But having said that, we're looking forward to a pretty altered landscape anyway for the championship.

"I expect that we will revisit this very, very quickly.

"I'm not so sure we'll have something for February [the 2022 Annual Congress], but there's an appetite for change in the majority and every speaker said they'd like change.

"In a lot of cases, it just wasn't the type of change that was proposed, but there's certainly a mandate there for change, no doubt."

GAA president Larry McCarthy says he expects the association to revisit plans for a revamp "very, very quickly"

Talk of a football championship revamp will certainly not dissipate. In fact, Saturday's result should act as the catalyst for a deeper exploration into possible amendments to the current system.

The future of the provincial championships remains the biggest obstacle to widespread change, while convincing Ulster counties that their showpiece won't be devalued by a league-based championship certainly represents one of the GAA's biggest challenges in the months ahead.

But it at least sounds like McCarthy is ready to engage in a dialogue with the Ulster representatives after their staunch opposition to Proposal B.

"We'll go back and we'll talk with Ulster again on the basis of what they said on the floor," he said.

While the status quo rules for now, tweaking and refining the proposals in time for either February's Congress or another Special Congress later next year seems certain, with the view to implementing a radically revamped championship structure in time for 2023.

In the GAA, the big decisions always take time, even when the clamour for change is as intense as it is right now.

That much was clear at Croke Park on Saturday.