Mayse double as Swifts beat Carrick 2-0 at Stangmore

Six weeks ago, on 11 September, Niall Morgan booted the ball high into the Dublin sky, bringing to an end Tyrone's 13-year quest for a return to the promised land.

For the first time since 2008, the Red Hand county were crowned All-Ireland champions, their supremacy confirmed with a convincing 2-14 to 0-15 victory over Mayo at Croke Park.

Morgan had been instrumental in Tyrone's triumphant campaign, one which scarcely seemed possible after he conceded six goals to Kerry in a crushing Division One semi-final defeat in Killarney in June.

The Tyrone goalkeeper had reason to celebrate and relax, but 'relax' is a word that seemingly does not appear in Morgan's lexicon.

Four weeks later, Morgan was back in action in Galbally alongside his Sam Maguire-winning team-mates Darren McCurry and Conn Kilpatrick for Edendork, whose Tyrone championship campaign was ended in an engrossing 3-10 to 4-9 defeat by Coalisland.

Then, on the eve of a Special Congress that could radically restructure the inter-county season, Morgan was back between the sticks for Dungannon Swifts in the Irish Premiership.

The Friday night game against Carrick Rangers was the first time Morgan had turned out for the Stangmore Park outfit in almost two years.

He kept a clean sheet as Dean Shiels' side picked up just their second win of the season, thwarting another well-known inter-county figure in Emmett McGuckin in the process.

It was like he'd never been away.

"It's always nice to get a clean sheet in Gaelic or soccer," Morgan, who was filling in for injured Swifts keeper Alex Moore, said after the game.

"I love it. I sign every year just in case this [he's needed for cover] happens. I grew up playing soccer and it's where I started doing goals so I like getting back whenever I have the opportunity."

Morgan was instrumental in Tyrone's All-Ireland winning campaign, his performances earning him an All-Star nomination

"Somebody text me earlier on to remind me not to pick up back-passes and not to carry it outside the 18," Morgan added, cracking a wry smile.

Morgan, who is expected to beat Mayo's Rob Hennelly and Monaghan's Rory Beggan to an All-Star in December, says he would love to be able to juggle Tyrone and Dungannon as part of a gruelling multi-sport schedule.

But that, of course, is simply not possible.

"The commitment you need now for both is crazy," explained the 30-year-old.

"The boys are getting paid here to train and if I were to go to Tyrone and get injured, it would leave Dungannon with an injured player, and if I got injured here, Brian [Dooher] and Feargal [Logan, joint Tyrone managers] wouldn't be too happy.

"It's a tough choice every year but Tyrone is where my heart is, I grew up wanting to play for Tyrone so until the day where someone takes the jersey off me or I'm told I'm not wanted anymore, I'll be sticking at it."

Based on his performances for the Red Hands over the last few months, his place in the county set-up is secure for at least a few more years.

But with Moore injured, Morgan may feature for the Swifts against Crusaders on Tuesday and away to Linfield on 30 October, which would complete his whirlwind journey from Croke Park to Windsor Park.