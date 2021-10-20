Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

GAA president Larry McCarthy has thrown his support behind Proposal B

GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan have given their support for a radical change to the inter-county football season.

McCarthy encouraged delegates in Saturday's special congress to "be bold - I'd like to see proposal B pass".

Proposal B would see the introduction of a league-based All-Ireland series.

The alternative Proposal A would maintain the link between provincial championships and All-Ireland SFC.

Proposal B will be only be voted on by 183 delegates at the special congress in Dublin if Proposal A fails - 108 votes or 60% is the required number for change.

McCarthy believes the timing is right for big changes to the structure of the inter-county season.

He added: "I'm backing it (Proposal B) as it brings equity into the championship, it gives teams an opportunity to develop over the course of the summer and I think they would be great interest in it.

"It's a good time for change as we come out of a horrendous last 18 months."

Croke Park also clarified that no amendments can be added to the proposals in advance of Saturday's historic vote.

What are the proposals?

Proposal A

Four eight-team provincial championships

Lowest Ulster team in League moved to Connacht SFC

Two round robin groups in provincial championships

Winners into provincial finals and bottom teams into Tailteann Cup

Second and third-place teams in All-Ireland qualifiers

Provincial champions into All-Ireland quarter-finals

60% backing needed for all motions to pass

Proposal B

Only voted on if Proposal A fails

Provincial series' link with All-Ireland SFC to end

Provincial SFCs played in Feb/March

All-Ireland SFC on league basis with four divisions between April and July

Top five teams in Division 1 into All-Ireland quarter-finals

Division 2 winners into last eight

Second and third-placed Div 2 teams and Div 3 & 4 winners play off for last-eight spots

Tailteann Cup includes all Div 3 and 4 teams bar All-Ireland quarter-finalists

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has given strong support to Proposal B but from an Ulster point of view it would result the province's football championship being effectively downgraded to what many would perceive to be a pre-season competition with no link to winning the Sam Maguire Cup.

"This is a seismic change for the GAA. To use an analogy, this would be almost of Brexit proportions," McAvoy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Tom Ryan says Ulster has nothing to fear from the introduction of Proposal B

McCarthy was forthright in his response to the resistance to Proposal B from provincial councils.

"I do have a little bit of sympathy perhaps for the provinces but not a great deal, and why would we?," he said.

"They are moving their championships to early in the year - the Ulster championship will stand on it's own two feet anyway and in 20 years time when we look at the record books, and say Tyrone win the 2022 title, we won't know if the final was played in March/April or June/July.

"They will still be the Ulster champions and people will aspire to win their provincial championship.

"We're not setting out to appease everybody and the financial implications are minimal. Perhaps the provinces are afraid to move because of history."

Ryan,, who said Proposal 'is the one I'd like to see - lets try it and if we need to tweak it we'll tweak it', also responded to provincial concerns.

He added: "The pushback from Ulster hasn't disappointed us. I don't know what their fear is.

"In terms of finances and support that's not going to change - I'm not telling the 183 delegates how to vote but I am saying be bold."