Tommy Walsh starred for Kerry in the 2009 All-Ireland final win over Cork

All-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh has announced his retirement from inter-county duty with Kerry.

The full forward, 33, hit 0-4 in the Kingdom's All-Ireland success over Cork in 2009 before moving to the AFL.

Walsh spent five seasons in Australia with St Kilda and Sydney Swans but returned home in 2014 after sustaining a serious hamstring injury.

He had two further spells with Kerry, and his final game was August's All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Tyrone.

"I coached Tommy for two years firstly in 2008 with Kerins O'Rahilly's when he was instrumental in helping the Club to a County Final and in 2009 with Kerry," said Kingdom manager Jack O'Connor.

"He gave one of the great exhibitions to the 2009 All Ireland final against Cork when he scored four great points - two from either foot. Like his father Seanie he was a man for the big occasion and raised his game accordingly.

I wish him all the best in retirement, and I hope he continues to enjoy a fruitful club career for many years to come."