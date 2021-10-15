The GAA's Special Congress will take place om 23 October

The Gaelic Players Association has welcomed confirmation from the GAA that the introduction of Proposal B would not lead to a greater financial return for the GAA.

The GPA has strongly backed Proposal B, a league-based Championship structure that would see the league and championship seasons merge, which will go before a special congress next week.

RTE reported this week external-link that the GAA could be in line for an annual €10m gate receipt boost if it adopts the league-based Championship structure.

It said that figure was the main finding of a financial review undertaken by Conor O'Donoghue, a member of the GAA's Calendar Review Task Force Committee.

However, county treasurers were informed on Thursday evening by the Croke Park finance department that a league-based football championship format would not see a greater financial return for the GAA.

RTE has reported that GAA director of finance Ger Mulryan said that the pre-2018 qualifier system would yield greater gate receipts external-link than either the league-based format or the four eight-team provincial conferences, which is Proposal A that will go before next week's special congress.

While stressing they have no preference for any of the three options that will be voted on, the GAA finance department is estimating that a football season featuring the qualifiers and the Tailteann Cup (Proposal C) would bring in a net €19.6m.

All-Ireland winner Niall Morgan has spoken in favour of Proposal B on behalf of the GPA

The provincial conferences option (Proposal A) would earn €19.3m and the All-Ireland SFC League (Proposal B) would earn €18.8m, a reduction on the Super 8 season of 2019.

"The Gaelic Players Association are delighted that the GAA has confirmed that there will be no meaningful financial impact should Proposal B be backed at Special Congress, with only a 4.1% difference between any eventuality using the GAA's surprisingly conservative attendance figures," the GPA said in a statement on Friday.

"Given that this has been a concern expressed, we're happy to see it now clarified as it should put delegates' minds at ease on this matter.

"The decision can now be made solely on the widely acknowledged need for change, fairness to all counties and the development of players and counties across the country."

The GPA this week addressed all special congress delegates in a letter sent to every county board, requesting their support for Proposal B.

The letter urged delegates to back the motion, warning "such a positive opportunity for change" may not present itself again for quite some time.