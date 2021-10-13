Former Mayo footballer Tom Parsons is chief executive of the GPA

The Gaelic Players Association has addressed all special congress delegates in a letter sent to every county board, requesting their support for a motion that will overhaul the existing competition structure within inter-county football.

Proposal B would see the league and championship seasons merge and will go before special congress on 23 October.

The GPA has urged delegates to back the motion, warning "such a positive opportunity for change" may not present itself again for quite some time.

In essence, Proposal B would allow for the provincial championship series to be played off before the proposed Sam Maguire round-robin across the National League's four divisions.

Instead of the provincial series being linked to the All-Ireland, the round-robin league/championship would see the top five teams from Division One, the top three from Division Two and the winners of Divisions Three and Four play in a 10-team All-Ireland play-off.

The GPA says it decided to send the letter to all county boards after a request made by chief executive Tom Parsons to reflect the views of the players at the most recent meeting of the GAA Central Council was denied.

In the letter, the players' body outlined their three key reasons for their strong support of the proposal: fairness, development and change.

The GPA states that ensuring every team plays the same number of games before the knockout stages and that each county will be guaranteed a minimum of seven championship games in the summer months are among the benefits of the proposed new structure, while it also addresses some of the fears raised in opposition to the motion - namely financial concerns and the downgrading of the provincial championships.

"The system, that once worked, now needs change," reads the letter.

"Some of the top minds within the GAA have formulated proposals for change. To disregard their work and discard the momentum and need for change would have a significant impact on the morale & development of players and Gaelic football."

In order for the motion to pass it must receive at least 60% of the total vote.

While the GPA is strongly in favour it will only receive one vote at the annual special congress. Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy has said he is strongly against it.