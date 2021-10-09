Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paddy Tally's three-year tenure as Down manager came to an end following June's defeat by Donegal

Former Down and Galway boss Paddy Tally has become part of the backroom team of new Kerry manager Jack O'Connor.

Tally will act as coach as he joins Diarmuid Murphy, Micheal Quirke and Arthur Fitzgerald in O'Connor's management team.

Three-time All-Ireland winning boss O'Connor is beginning his third spell in charge of the Kingdom.

Tally resigned as Down boss in July a few weeks after the Ulster SFC preliminary-round defeat by Donegal.

Down's county Executive backed Tally's request for a one-year extension but he stepped away after feeling he didn't have strong support from the clubs.

Tyrone native Tally became the Down manager in 2018 after previous spells coaching in Galway and Derry, and was the coach when Red Hands won their first All-Ireland title in 2003.