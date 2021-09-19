Mayo's defeat by Tyrone was their fourth in an All-Ireland final in the last six years

Mayo GAA has condemned "unnecessary and unacceptable personal attacks" on their senior football team following defeat by Tyrone in the All-Ireland final.

The Westerners fell to a 2-14 to 0-15 defeat by the Red Hands in the Croke Park decider earlier this month.

In a statement, the Mayo county board also said they will meet with the management team to "review the season gone and plan ahead".

"Constructive criticism forms part of the narrative of our games," it read.

"However, unfortunately over the last few days there has been a number of personal attacks on both players and team management that are completely unnecessary and unacceptable to all involved with Mayo GAA.

"It is only one week since the game, it is important for all involved to take some much-needed downtime, spending time with their family and friends."

Having claimed provincial honours in Connacht before ending Dublin's reign as All-Ireland champions with a shock semi-final win, Mayo were fancied to end their 70-year wait for the Sam Maguire.

However, a wasteful display against Tyrone condemned Horan's side to an eighth final defeat since 2004, including four in the last six years.

'It is important that we support each other'

And the county has been moved to denounce some of the criticism that has followed their latest near-miss, while acknowledging the sense of disappointment at having fallen at the final hurdle once again.

"While the season did not end the way we would have liked we commend all our players and management for the remarkable effort and commitment put in by all involved, especially given the challenges of team preparation during this pandemic.

"We understand how much hope and expectation there was for the match last weekend and realise that everyone is extremely disappointed, however it is important that we support each other throughout Mayo GAA.

"We acknowledge that with so many changes to this year's panel, great progress was made during the season."

Now in his second spell as Mayo boss, in addition to this year's final Horan has overseen the county's defeats in the 2012, 2013 and 2020 All-Ireland deciders.

While the statement said the county board will meet with Horan "in the coming weeks" to plan ahead, there was no specific reference to his future as manager.

The statement also failed to provide an update on former All-Star Ciaran McDonald, whose position in Horan's backroom team has been the subject of much speculation in the aftermath of the Tyrone defeat.