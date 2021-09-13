Antrim's win will see them play in next year's Senior Camogie Championship

Antrim captain Lucia McNaughton says her side's defeat in last year's All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final may have been a blessing in disguise, given the Saffrons returned to the showpiece this year and won.

Having lost to provincial rivals Down in 2020, Antrim clinched the Jack McGrath Cup on Sunday with an impressive victory over Kilkenny.

"Last year us not winning the All-Ireland was probably a good thing for us in hindsight," said McNaughton, who also celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

"We maybe weren't ready for the step and Down did well to stay up this year.

"We got loads of hard matches in the league and Championship this year and hopefully they have stood by us, and we have that bit more of experience for next year."

The Saffrons now move into the senior competition where they will play alongside Ulster champions Down, who consolidated their top flight place thanks to a dominant relegation play-off win over Westmeath.

"The thoughts of last year's All-Ireland was going through our heads in the lead-up to it," said McNaughton, whose brother James helped Antrim's hurlers lift the Joe McDonagh Cup last year.

"We had been there before, we knew how we hurt after it but we kind of knew now what it took; what extra we had to do to get over the line this time so it really helped that we were in it last time too."

A first intermediate title in 18 years came via a thoroughly polished, in which Antrim established a five-point lead by half-time.

Having conceded the first goal of the second half, the contest appeared set for a tense finale but the Ulster side pulled away once more with Caitrin Dobbin's goal all-but securing their win.

"If you watched the match you could see that nobody on the pitch was overly nervous. Once we got into our stride we really got going," McNaughton said.

"It is a very young team but I think combined with the experienced players, the younger ones look up to the experienced ones too, so seeing how calm they were when they were playing.

"Definitely when those girls were going through the schools and even at university a lot of them played together.

"Even going through county, minor and things like that, they had big success there and it definitely prepared them for big days."