Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ryan O'Donoghue's second-half penalty miss summed up another devastating All-Ireland Final experience for Mayo

Tyrone secured their fourth All-Ireland Football title as goals from Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry saw Mayo's 70-year wait for Sam Maguire go on.

Ryan O'Donoghue's penalty miss just after half-time was only one of four squandered Mayo goal chances.

That came after the Red Hands went in 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time.

In contrast, Tyrone clinically took their opportunities as McShane palmed home a long ball before Conor McKenna teed up Darren McCurry to net.

Substitute McShane's goal came moments after his introduction and not long after O'Donoghue's penalty miss - which had followed Tommy Conroy blazing wide another glorious Mayo three-pointer opportunity.

By the end, Mayo panic had long set in as poor decision-making and naive tactics only added to their misery of suffering an 11th All-Ireland defeat since their last triumph in 1951.

Mayo fell into the trap of getting bottled up by the Tyrone defence throughout the contest

But for Tyrone there was only joy as their 2-14 to 0-15 triumph earned the county a first All-Ireland title since 2008 as joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher guided them to the title in their first year in charge - matching Mickey Harte's 2003 feat.

It's an extraordinary triumph for a Red Hand squad laid low by a Covid-19 outbreak little more than a month ago which at one stage threatened their very participation in the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry.

But the Red Hands regrouped from that to stun the Kingdom and the pattern of Saturday's decider was not dissimilar to the semi-final as Mayo quickly began to run into cul-de-sacs after a promising start.

The Tyrone turnover became the main feature of the contest as they broke at pace which was best exemplified by McCurry's ultimately match-clinching goal in the 58th minute after Conn Kilpatrick's soaring midfield fetch set up McKenna on the charge who delivered a perfect no-look pass for the corner-forward to palm to net.

Tactically the match represented another triumph for the Tyrone management as their decision to withdraw the influential Mattie Donnelly and put on McShane in the 44th minute was vindicated within moments as the substitute cleverly diverted Padraig Hampsey's high ball past a stranded Rob Hennelly.

More to follow.

Mayo: R Hennelly; P O'Hora, L Keegan, M Plunkett; P Durcan, S Coen, O Mullin; M Ruane, C Loftus; D O'Connor, A O'Shea, B Walsh; K McLoughlin, T Conroy, R O'Donoghue. Subs: E Hession for Plunkett half-time

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; F Burns, P Harte, K McGeary; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, M O'Neill, N Sludden; D McCurry, M Donnelly, C McKenna. Subs: