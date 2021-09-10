Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McShane has come on as a substitute in all four of Tyrone's championship games this year after sustaining a serious ankle injury in early 2020

All-Ireland SFC final: Tyrone v Mayo Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday 11 September Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on Radio Ulster & online; live text commentary online

Tyrone joint-boss Feargal Logan has hinted the Red Hands will use Cathal McShane as an impact sub in Saturday's All-Ireland SFC Final against Mayo.

McShane has not started a game this year but notched a crucial goal after coming on against Kerry two weeks ago.

On Friday, Logan was asked about McShane's prospects of starting.

"That will all flow over the next 24 hours but listen it's how you finish the games nowadays too that's critically important," said Logan.

McShane was out of action for more than a year after suffering a serious ankle injury during a Football League game against Galway in February of last year.

He made his Tyrone return after coming on as a substitute in his county's opening Ulster Football Championship win over Cavan on 10 July and has continued to be used as an impact option in his side's three games since then.

McShane appeared to struggle with his handling and the pace of the game in the Ulster Final win over Monaghan on 31 July but looked back to top form against Kerry as he hit 1-3 following his second-half introduction.

Speaking on BBC Northern Ireland's Good Morning Ulster, Logan added: "We have a good panel of players and anyone could pop up at any time.

"Cathal has contributed brilliantly. He's had a long journey back from injury. Let's just hope it's a good day for Cathal and for everyone in Tyrone."

All-Ireland Football Final: Meet the Tyrone squad hoping to win the Sam Maguire

With the Tyrone squad now having recovered from their well-documented Covid-19 difficulties, the joint-manager said that the squad have been "in full football mode" since the surprise win over Kerry.

"We're looking forward to a very, very big game between Tyrone and Mayo. Everything is focused or as focused as we can get it.

"We've admired Mayo in all their endeavours over the years and they beat the team of teams in Dublin a couple of weeks ago and they are rightly placed as favourites.

"But it [reaching the All-Ireland Final] has been a great lift after all the goings on of the last year and a half."