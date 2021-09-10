McNaughton (right) will captain Antrim against Kilkenny on 12 September

Antrim captain Lucia McNaughton says winning the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship would be the perfect present on her birthday.

The Saffrons face Kilkenny at Croke Park on 12 September, the same day McNaughton turns 26.

Antrim were defeated by Down in last year's decider but beat Galway in August to reach back-to-back finals.

"To be captain at Croke Park on my birthday is special, so to lift the cup would be something else," she said.

"It will be an unreal experience and a day I know none of us will forget. To be captain of any team, it is such an honour.

"We have been through so much over the past five to seven years, so it would be an honour to lift the cup for all the girls, management and the whole county.

"In my head I am not even thinking about that, my thoughts are to get out onto the pitch, play the game and we will see what happens after that."

Antrim can learn from last year

Antrim survived a late scare to make the Croke Park date against Kilkenny with a 2-13 to 1-13 win over Galway in a tense semi-final in Clones.

They face a Kilkenny team who defeated Meath in the last four, and Antrim came out on top against when they met in the group stages of the competition in June.

It sets Paul McKillen's side up for a second consecutive final, and the Saffrons will be looking to bounce back from last year's disappointment to Down in December.

Despite the loss to their Ulster rivals, McNaughton believes her team can learn from the experience of playing in an All-Ireland decider.

"It will be a different story on All-Ireland day. You have the occasion and everyone's absolute aim is the All-Ireland," added McNaughton on facing Kilkenny.

"It will be different because it is in Croke Park, where a lot of our girls haven't played before.

"However two All-Ireland finals in 10 months, when have you ever been able to do that? We have been to an All-Ireland final, so that is one box ticked.

"We had the experience last year and we did learn a lot from that day. I'm hoping it will stand with us that we have been in that position before."