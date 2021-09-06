Kieran McGeary (right) says several other Tyrone players could have got the man-of-the-match award in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry

Kieran McGeary says he wasn't aware he was producing a man-of-the-match display against Kerry such was the intensity of the epic All-Ireland Semi-Final clash against the Kingdom.

"I didn't even have a second to think about it," insists the Pomeroy man.

McGeary's all-action performance epitomised Tyrone's win but he asserts that others were just as influential.

"Conor Meyler had an exceptional game. My own club-man Frank [Burns] was amazing. Niall Morgan's free-kick...

"There were a number of different moments in the game which could have led a number to have got that [the man-of-the-match award]."

Given McGeary's work-rate it's no huge surprise he has particularly admiration for the strong-running Omagh man Meyler, who once again showed his importance to the Red Hand side in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Conor Meyler again showed his importance to the Tyrone team in the semi-final win over Kerry

"Some engine," replies Meyler to an observation about Meyler's display against the Kingdom.

"That's just the standard that he holds himself too so we all try to follow suit."

Following Tyrone's remarkable extra-time semi-final win, joint-manager Brian Dooher expressed himself amazed at how his players had "kept going" for the full 100 minutes of action after all they had been through during the Covid outbreak which had ravaged the squad.

McGeary says the players ultimately needed every bit of the 13-day semi-final delay eventually granted by Croke Park after the initial six-day extension.

"People are going to have different opinions of the whole thing regardless of it is was 60 or six days.

"From a football point of view, people wanted the game to be played and it was played in good spirit, and both teams could walk away with their heads held high that day for the game that was put on."

As Saturday's All-Ireland decider against Dublin's conquerors Mayo approaches, McGeary says he is both "excited and nervous".

"I suppose to an extent we've shown what we can bring but again, we always knew what Mayo could bring from their semi-final appearance so both teams are going to be raring to get at it, play as best we can and see what happens on the day."

McGeary says he is fully aware of the physical challenges Mayo will present Tyrone

'We know what Mayo are going to bring'

As every tactical detail is analysed by the media and supporters in the build-up to the big game, there will be much focus on the 'match-ups' but McGeary claims Tyrone will not over-focus their attentions on the opposition.

"If you really want to look into them, you can let them distract you and use up your energy so we'll prepare as best we can and we're hungry for it. They're hungry for it. Let's see what happens."

Physically, Mayo are likely to present Tyrone with more challenges than Kerry did and McGeary appears fully aware of the likely task in hand.

"They've an exceptional team. Some of the newer players who have come in this year or even last year have been second to none, and they deserve fully to be where they are.

"They showed what they could do when they beat Dublin, and a very deserved team too to beat them considering the amount of finals they've played before with Dublin.

"We know what they're going to bring. We know the passion they hold for GAA. Their supporters are fantastic so they're going to be absolutely buzzing for the game."